New Delhi: Owing to the rising Omicron cases across India, several states and union territories have imposed fresh restrictions to curb the spread of the new COVID-19 variant. To curtail the spread of Omicron variant, the Centre's guidelines include measures such as reimposing night curfew, banning social gatherings and more.

The number of cases of Covid's fast-spreading variant Omicron has crossed the 200-mark in India, the Union Health Ministry said. On Thursday, India reported 7,495 fresh COVID-19 cases, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. With this, the country's caseload reached 3,47,65,976. India's active caseload currently stands at 78,190, the lowest in 573 days.

State-Wise Restrictions For Christmas, New Year Celebrations in India Amid Omicron Scare

1. Delhi

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has extended its COVID-related curbs, banning social and cultural gatherings till December 31 midnight.

The seating capacity in bars and restaurants has been limited to 50 per cent.

The current restrictions will continue up to the intervening night of December 31 and January 1.

Under a phased reopening with an improved COVID-19 situation in the city, the DDMA has permitted most of the activities. However, political, social, cultural, religious, and other gatherings are still banned in the capital.

Meanwhile the DDMA has said that “no mask, no entry” should be strictly ensured at shops/workplaces across the national capital.

2. Mumbai

Please note that the Mumbai police has imposed Section 144 across the city from December 16 to December 31, to prohibit large social gatherings during Christmas and New Year.

The new guidelines mention that only people up to 50% of the capacity at a venue will be allowed to attend any event and the organizers are required to be fully vaccinated.

Only vaccinated individuals will be allowed to run shops and guard establishments, malls, events, and gatherings.

Visitors and customers should also be fully inoculated against Covid-19.

Meanwhile public transport is also limited to fully vaccinated people and travellers are required to carry an RT-PCR test valid for 72 hours.

If the number of guests attending events exceeds a thousand, then the local disaster management authority will have to be informed about the same.

3. Uttar Pradesh

Similarly, the UP government has also invoked Section 144 CrPC in Noida and Lucknow districts till December 31 in light of Christmas and New Year’s celebrations. “Section 144 CrPC has been implemented in Gautam Buddh Nagar till December 31 keeping the law and order situation in mind,” the Gautam Buddh Nagar Police had said in a circular.

4. Karnataka

Karnataka has also imposed fresh restrictions and curbs on the public celebration of New Year and Christmas.

The state government has, however, allowed celebrations in clubs and restaurants with 50% seating capacity without DJ .

. Chief Minister Bensavaraj Bommai has ordered mandatory vaccination for everyone participating in these celebrations. The restrictions will be in effect from December 30 to January 2.

5. Gujarat