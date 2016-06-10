If you are desperate to go on a trip but running short on time, Mumbai has several options where you can spend an entire day and return home the same day. As much as Mumbaikars love their busy life, they also wouldn’t mind being treated to occasional retreats. When the Monsoons arrive, there is a lot you can do on a one day trip.

Plan ahead and take a look at these top seven picnic spots near Mumbai you can explore in a day’s time.

1. Elephanta Caves

Elephant Caves is very famously known for one-day picnics. Very closely situated to Gateway of India, it takes only about an hour to get there. Elephanta caves have a network of neatly sculpted structures on Elephanta Island. The architecture of threes rock-cut caves are dated to the 5th and 8th centuries. If the local tradition holds true, these cut caves are not really man-made. A perfect spot for a one day picnic during Monsoons, you can visit this place for a day out.

Distance from Mumbai: 25 km

2. Manori Island

Don’t have the time (or the money) to travel to Goa? Take a ferry and head out to Manori Island. With its beaches and laid back ambiance, Manori (located very close to the more popular, Gorai) Island will transport you to Goa almost instantaneously. And as we know all too well there’s no better state of mind than Goa! So why wait?!

Distance from Mumbai: 49 kms

3. Durshet

For a quick monsoon getaway from Mumbai, you can visit Durshet which lies amidst dense forests with the Amba river flowing through these woods. Tranquil and serene atmosphere makes this place an ideal getaway spot during monsoons. For those who love adventure sports, Durshet offers opportunities for trekking, rappelling and rock climbing. This one-day picnic spot is perfect for you to take a break and return home refreshed.

Distance from Mumbai: 76 km

4. Lohagad Fort

Once owned by Shivaji and currently a protected monument under the Government of Maharashtra, Lohagad is a popular destination through most months of the year. But it is during the monsoon that Lohagad becomes even more endearing. The entire area is enveloped in myriad shades of green that totally makes the trek worth your while. You will be stunned with the beauty of this fort, especially the entrance which is called the Wind Spot. If you climb to the top, you get a magnificent view of the Tikona hills.

Distance from Mumbai: 93 km

5. Karnala

A beautiful landscape covered in green mountains and cascading waterfalls, Karnala is one of the closest from Mumbai for a one day getaway during monsoons. You either drive through or just take a trek if you love adventure. During monsoons, it offers a splendid view of the Sahyadri ranges, and the Karnala Fort is a spot that should be explored. Another good option in Karnala is the bird sanctuary that you can visit. It is home to both foreign and migratory birds. So much in just one place, this is going to be one of your best visits during monsoons.

Distance from Mumbai: 84 km

Kolad is a very picturesque place surrounded by hills and gushing rivers. Offering a serene feel, during the monsoons, the rivers flow in full strength and make it a perfect spot for people who love river rafting. Kolad is famously known for river rafting and monsoons are the best time to do this. If you do not want to take up any of the adventurous activities, you can also just take a swim and relax. Either way, Kolad won’t fail to impress you.

Distance from Mumbai: 121 km

7. Mulshi Dam

Mulshi Dam is yet another enticing option close to Mumbai that serves as a great getaway from your routine life. The dam is built on the Mula river, from where Maharashtra gets most of its electricity. During monsoons, the dam flows with full might and there is fog everywhere. The sight is enough for any nature lover since a drive through forest and mist is already satisfying and stimulating.

Distance from Mumbai: 127 km