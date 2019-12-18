Built-in the year 1354 by Sultan Feroz Shah Tughlaq, Feroz Shah Kotla Fort has a rich history and significance. Considered as one of the oldest historical structures in Delhi, the fort was constructed after the then Mughal ruler decided to shift to Firozbad from Tughlakabad due to lack of enough water in the region. That is the reason why Feroz Shah Kotla Fort was built near the Yamuna River.

Feroz Shah Kotla Fort And Stories of Djinns

Feroz Shah Kotla Fort is believed to be the home to Djinns. These are supernatural creatures who can help you get and live a wonderful life. This is what believers state. The Devotees pay a visit to this fort to offer milk, fruits, sweets, and even meat to the supposedly unhappy spirits. Some also stick coins to the walls of the fort believing that doing this can fulfil their wishes. Even, some write letters to the Djinns to end their sufferings and make them live a happier life. Sufis, Fakirs, and Saints also perform exorcisms inside the fort on people who are believed to be under the control of evil spirits. We understand that these beliefs do not get along with the logical reasoning but we really can’t do anything about it. The stories about the existence of Djinns and supernatural occurrences in the Feroz Shah Kotla Fort started in 1977. However, their existence is believed to be there for the past four decades. Certain myths surrounding it state that Djinns live for thousands of years and can also bear children.

Visiting The Fort

If you are someone who is interested in getting to know about history, Feroz Shah Kotla is the place for you to visit. The ruins of the massive architecture and mosques can give you a glimpse of what it used to be in the past. Notably, the mosques in the fort are believed to be one of the largest mosques of the 14th century. Away from the chaos of the city, the fort offers you serenity and tranquil environment that you may be seeking. Additionally, you can get to see a stone pillar that belongs to the Ashokan era. If things like this amuse you, you must take out time and discover this place.