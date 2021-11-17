New Delhi: Those who have pets can rejoice as Etihad Airways, the UAE’s national carrier, has now allowed flyers to carry their pet cats and dogs in the cabin for a certain fee. Isn’t this phenomenal?Also Read - Dubai Offers 5-Year Multi-Entry Visas For Foreign Workers - Who Can Apply, Cost And More

Age & Weight of The Pet?

Well, according to the information posted on Etihad's website, the pets (whether a cat or a dog) must be at least 16-week old and also weigh no more than 8kg, including the carrier weight. Also, please note that the passenger must be at least 18 years old to travel with a pet.

How Much Will it Cost to Carry a Pet?

Economy – it would cost you USD 150 per flight to travel with the cat or dog for flights of six hours or less, and USD 250 for flights over six hours long. The pet will sit in their carrier under the passenger’s seat. Or the owner/guardian can purchase an adjacent seat, next to them, for the carrier to sit on.

– it would cost you USD 150 per flight to travel with the cat or dog for flights of six hours or less, and USD 250 for flights over six hours long. The pet will sit in their carrier under the passenger’s seat. Or the owner/guardian can purchase an adjacent seat, next to them, for the carrier to sit on. Notably, if you are transiting, then the combined cost will apply to you.

Business or First Class – Flyers must purchase an extra seat in advance for their pet.

Checklist For Flying With Animals in Cabin

Check all entry and exit regulations for the countries you are flying to and from

All applicable veterinary examinations or treatments must have been completed

Importantly, ask your vet about any medication that may need to be administered to your pet during the journey

Ensure to have all the official documents required for your pet to travel with you

Register your pet for carriage in the cabin no later than 72 hours before your flight and receive confirmation of pet acceptance

Familiarize your pet with the travel bag or kennel

Make sure to carry a lead and a suitable harness or collar

Also, keep a dry pet food in a sealed container in your cabin baggage

According to the information posted on its official website, the animals must behave properly in public, and will not be accepted in the cabin if they display any form of disruptive behaviour such as growling, biting, jumping or causing damage to the cabin.

Moreover, the dog must sit within the passenger’s seat space and be harnessed, leashed or tethered at all times during the flight.

Travellers also have the option to purchase an adjacent seat for their pets to sit in their carrier.

“To avoid any delays at the airport, please make sure you have all the correct permits and documentation for your trained service animal,” it said in a statement on its website.

Please note – one adult can bring one pet per flight. However, this can be increased to two pets if two guests are travelling together, provided the pets are from the same household! Also, the pet travel bag or kennel must be ventilated on at least three surfaces. And must be escape-proof and leak-proof.

Happy journey!