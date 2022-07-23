Glowing Forest in Maharashtra: Nature is shrouded in mysteries. It never fails to mesmerise one with its believable and sometimes unbelievable phenomenon. There is no denying how the nature works in mysterious ways. In a land where nature abounds in nooks and crannies, so does their magical ways of being. Panoramic hills, refreshing backwaters, stunning natural bounties, and scintillating starry nights, there is everything. Most of it is experienced during the day, but there are some rare things which glow only at night.Also Read - Say Trek? Not Mountains But Forts! Hike To History This Monsoon And Triumph These Thrilling Fort Treks In Maharashtra

Nothing spooky, only surreal. The Western Ghats in Maharashtra are one among the few places in India where season travellers embark on journeys during monsoon. Their beauty is something else only when drenched in monsoon showers. The Bhimshanakar Wildlife Reserve nestled here is a unique experience to behold. With natural beauty to explore during the day, it offers glowing trip at night. Still confused?

The mystery of the glowing forest

A rare sight, forest in Bhimshankar Wildlife Reserve illuminate mildly often during night. This is caused due toa bacteria called Mycena. Unlike from its tribe, it has a very different quality where it glows under high amount of moisture in the vicinity and air. These Mycena can be found settled on the twigs and trunks, leaves and branches sprawling across the forest. Due to this, after a heavy rainfall, one might be lucky enough to venture into a night walk and see the magical forest come to light.

This phenomena, scientifically speaking, is called bioluminescence and this is something not merely restricted to land. These bacteria are also found in water bodies and there are few glowing beaches in India as well.

In the Western Ghats, along with bacteria, fireflies are also a common factor that make forest twinkle.

Best Time to Visit: Monsoon is the time of life in this forest. It is in this season to witness the magic happen in the forest of Bhimshankar Wildlife Reserve. There is no guarantee that it will take place every day, but owing to the weather condition during July-September, the chances increase to have a first hand experience of the glowing forest.

Bhimshankar Wildlife Reserve

Established in 1984, the Bhimshankar Wildlife Reserve sprawls over 131 km square in Khed and Ambegaon area of Pune. Around 9 tribal village fall under this reserve that was created to safeguard endangered species of Indian Giant Squirrel. In addition to this, it is also famous for the diverse species of reptiles it inhabits. One might as well be able to spot barking deer, golden jackals wild boar etc in the dense vegetation of this forest. A truthful tryst with nature indeed!

Apart from this, the area is frequented by adventure lovers as it furnishes travellers with numerous opportunities to traverse the forest trails, camp, go for hikes , visit gushing waterfalls that abounds in Western Ghats, and ofcourse enjoy the tranquil and arresting views.

Quick! This is the time to experience the surreal glowing forest!