The Himalayan state of Sikkim is a traveller's delight. The northeastern state of India has picturesque places to mesmerize you. From the mighty Kanchenjunga to the gorgeous Teesta river, Sikkim is a paradise and is full of rich culture and traditions. Sikkim has been a famous destination for Bollywood and filmmakers too. But did you know that there's a waterfall named after megastar Amitabh Bachchan in the northeastern state?

A road that connects Chungthang to Yumthang Valley in Lachung, North Sikkim district of Sikkim, there is a waterfall named Amitabh Bachchan (real name is Bhewma Falls). The reason why the waterfalls have been given Big B's name is that this fall is the tallest one.

Big B didn't know that there's a fall named after him until last year. Yes, you read that right. A fan posted a photograph of himself in front of the waterfall, writing "Can't come to Sikkim, and not go visit a place named after The Man", tagging the actor.

Big B took note of it and retweeted, saying: “That”s not true is it… the Falls name.”

Many of his fans and followers came forward to share their knowledge about the spot and experiences at the waterfall.

If you are planning to make a visit to Sikkim, make sure you visit the gorgeous waterfall named after the megastar.

How to reach:

If you wish to witness Bhewna falls fall, then it is about 13 km away from Lachung, a small mountain village at an altitude of 8,610ft and located about 118kms from Gangtok. To reach the fall you will need to take a cab from Lachung, it is a one-hour ride. Lachung takes about 6 hours by car to reach Lachung from Gangtok.

Sikkim is home to many stunning villages, tourist destinations too. Sikkim got its first-ever glass skywalk. The oh-so-stunning skywalk is situated in Pelling by the sloping hills of the lower Himalayas. It will give you a striking view of the 137-feet-tall Chenrezig Statue of Pelling, a calm composed posture of Buddha. Chenrezig is the fourth tallest statue in the northeastern state. The skywalk has been built to provide an exquisite view of the gorgeous Chenrezig statue and the skywalk will lead you to golden prayer wheels on both sides and give you a panoramic view of mighty the Himalayas.

(With inputs from IANS)