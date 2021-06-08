New Delhi: Spices as a commodity may be trivial, but their value in the kitchen is immeasurable. And do you know world’s one of the most expensive spices is grown in India? Yes, you heard us right. Also Read - How To Make South Asian Meals Without The Right Spices

Amidst the snow-clad mountains of the Himalayas in Kashmir, grows one of the most expensive spices of the world, called saffron! Isn't that incredible?

In fact, saffron has a sweet fragrance with notes of grass or hay, and it’s widely used in Persian, Indian, Arab, and European cuisines. Interestingly, its delicate cultivation process, whereby as little as one gram saffron is extracted from approximately 150 flowers. Now, you know why it is expensive!

Also, do you know saffron has many health benefits? Check them out.

Health benefits of saffron

According to Healthline, saffron contains a variety of plant compounds that act as antioxidants. Do you know what gives saffron its red colour? Antioxidants crocin and crocetin give saffron its red colour, and are also known to protect the brain cells from progressive damage. While antioxidant safranal gives it the distinct taste and aroma, and is also known to boost memory and learning ability. Isn’t that wonderful?

Apart from that, according to a study published in the Avicenna Journal of Phytomedicine, saffron is effective in the treatment of a range of disorders like “coronary artery diseases, hypertension, stomach disorders…and learning and memory impairments”. It has beneficial effects on neurodegenerative disorders such as Alzheimer and Parkinson’s disease. “According to human and animal studies, saffron and its constituents have been shown to be effective in the treatment of mild to moderate depression which may be because of an interaction with the serotonin and noradrenaline system,” the study mentions.

Most importantly, research has shown that saffron helps prevent snacking, curbing your appetite, while reducing body mass index (BMI), waist circumference and total fat mass.

Ever tried Kashmir’s traditional Kahwah tea – which is made by boiling green tea leaves with saffron grown in Kashmir, cinnamon bark, and also cardamom to add to its aroma?

Last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people to go “vocal for local” by buying saffron grown in Kashmir. “Kashmir saffron is mainly grown in areas such as Pulwama, Budgam and Kishtwar,” said PM Modi. He also mentioned about how saffron is rich in medicinal properties, adding that it has a “strong aroma, rich colour and its threads are long and thick, which enhance its medicinal value.”