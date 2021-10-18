New Delhi: With the ongoing festive season, along with Covid travel relaxations, India’s domestic air passenger traffic grew by over 79 per cent in September on a year-on-year basis. According to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the country’s scheduled domestic flight operations ferried 70.66 lakh passengers last month.Also Read - Tatas Big Plan for Air India, Vistara, Air Asia, Air India Express; Details Here

Pent-up demand and low base too pushed the air passenger numbers higher during the month under review. In September 2020, the traffic numbers stood at 39.43 lakh. The domestic flight services have resumed on May 25, 2020, after the suspension of operations caused by the coronavirus pandemic at the end-March. Also Read - Air Asia Head of Operations, Air Safety Suspended After ex-Pilot Reveals Violation of Safety Norms

Meanwhile, during the second wave of the corona pandemic in 2021, limited civil aviation operations were permitted. On a sequential basis, the sector had ferried 67.01 lakh passengers in September this year. Also Read - Air Asia, Emirates, Qatar Airways Under CBI Scanner For Taking 'Favours' From Deepak Talwar

“Passengers carried by domestic airlines during January-September 2021 were 531.11 lakh as against 440.60 lakh during the corresponding period of previous year thereby registering annual growth of 20.54 per cent and monthly growth of 79.23 per cent,” the DGCA said in its September data report. The report also said that the overall cancellation rate of scheduled domestic airlines for the month of September was 1.17 per cent.

During September 2021, a total of 366 passenger-related complaints had been received by the scheduled domestic airlines. The number of complaints per 10,000 passengers carried for the month of September 2021 has been around 0.52. Recently, PM Modi has permitted to restore the scheduled domestic air operations from 18th October, without any capacity restriction

(With Inputs From IANS)