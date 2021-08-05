New Delhi: To enhance its operations in the domestic market, budget airline AirAsia India on Thursday announced a flash sale on routes across India with fares starting at Rs 914 (one-way inclusive of taxes). Issuing a statement, the airline said that the sale was launched in keeping with the findings from the latest ‘AirAsia India Travel Intent Survey’ including respondents in July 2021, which saw an overwhelming preference for flying being the favoured mode of outstation travel, by over 90 per cent of those planning outstation travel.Also Read - As UK Moves India From 'Red' to 'Amber' Travel List, Here's All You Should Know

"Special sale fares are open for advance booking from 4th August till 6th August for travel from 1st September 2021 till 26th March 2022," the airline said.

The airline also added that the dominant purpose of travel in the last 3 months was evenly split between VFR (Visiting Friends and Relatives) and the resurgence of leisure travel, each contributing 1/3 of overall travel, while business travel recovered to double digit contribution, although still much lower than pre-pandemic levels.

Apart from this, the airline also highlighted that the nearly 70 per cent of the respondents stated definite plans for travel in the next 3 months, with the travel purpose dominated by holiday or leisure travel in the festive season.

“The primary concerns or drivers of confidence for the resurgence in travel remain evenly distributed among three extrinsic factors – a drop in the number of Covid cases, easing of government restrictions and being vaccinated,” the airline added in a statement.

It must be noted that AirAsia India currently flies to 17 destinations and over 240 direct and connecting routes across India with 30 Airbus A320 aircraft.

(With inputs from IANS)