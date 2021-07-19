Domestic Flights: EaseMyTrip Launches This EXCITING Offer on Domestic Flights Tickets Cancellations

New Delhi: Here is a piece of good news for passengers flying by domestic flights. Recently, the online travel agency, Easy Trip Planners (EaseMyTrip) has announced the launch of an industry-first, free of charge, full refund medical policy through which customers can claim a complete refund on domestic air ticket cancellations caused due to medical emergencies. Scroll down for more details.Also Read - Flying to Andaman and Nicobar Islands? Check THESE Travel Guidelines or Pay The Price

What is the Offer on Domestic Flights Tickets Cancellations?

As a part of this policy, customers will now get a complete refund including the money deducted by airlines and there will be no additional charges for this service. Also Read - Domestic Flights Update: SpiceJet to Start 8 New Flights Connecting THESE Cities From July 16

With rising uncertainties in the current period, owing to the Covid-19 situation, this unique free-of-charge refund policy provides confidence to travellers as it eliminates the risk of losing money in case of a booking cancellation due to a medical emergency. Also Read - Domestic Flights: Vistara Announces Freedom Fares at Rs 499, Offers Date Change Option | Details Here

Interestingly, the policy is also aimed at reviving the airline, travel and tourism industry which has faced severe disruptions since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

How can the Passengers Avail This Offer?

Please note that, to avail this service, a customer has to choose this policy while booking their domestic ticket, and they can claim it by uploading a doctor’s prescription citing the medical illness.

The offer is available to all EaseMyTrip users and is applicable on all domestic flight bookings made on the portal’s website and mobile site. Once a domestic trip is booked on the platform, the customer will receive a flight cancellation coverage policy on their registered email id.

(With inputs from Capital Market – Live News)