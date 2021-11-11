New Delhi: India’s Ultra-low-cost airline, Go First on Thursday took to Twitter and announced the introduction of its 32 new flights that will expand its services thereby connecting to new destinations such as Dehradun, Amritsar Surat, and Aizawl.Also Read - APSC Jr Engineer Recruitment 2021: Screening Test Date For Various Post Released on apsc.nic.in | Check Here

The Mumbai-based airline in a press release said that the airports will be connected by direct flights to and from Delhi, Mumbai, Srinagar, Bengaluru, Kolkata, and Guwahati. This will even enhance regional connectivity. The addition of the new destinations will improve the accessibilities between the metros and tier-I cities.

Go First Airline Major Routes

As per the airline’s authorities, Amritsar will be connected to Mumbai with two daily flights. Similarly, Delhi will be connected with three daily services and Srinagar with one daily flight (2x daily) with connections through its hubs in Mumbai and Delhi to/from Bengaluru, Jammu, Patna, Varanasi, Lucknow, Maldives, Goa, Ranchi, Cochin, Nagpur, Jaipur, and Chennai.

The release further added that Dehradun will be connected to Mumbai with a daily service and the national Capital Delhi will be connected with two daily flights, with connection to/ from Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Lucknow, Chennai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Ranchi, Patna, Varanasi, and Goa.

Meanwhile, the airline further added that Aizawl will be connected to places such as Kolkata, Guwahati, and Delhi. Kaushik Khona, Chief Executive Officer, Go First said, “We believe that the addition of these new stations will not only make our network robust but would provide customers direct connectivity to metros and other important cities and beyond.”

Recently, airline major Go First, formerly known as GoAir, has started a 16 per cent discount offer on airfare for passengers of both domestic and international flights to mark the completion of its 16 years of operations.