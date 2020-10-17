India may be gradually unlocking, but the recovery of travel, and the future of millions of people associated with the tourism industry, is still uncertain. Although the domestic flights in India resumed on May 25 after a gap of two months, due to the onset of coronavirus pandemic, the numbers have still not reached the pre-COVID numbers yet but it is slowly picking up the speed. Also Read - PM Modi Calls For Speedy Access To COVID-19 Vaccines For Citizens Once Ready

Domestic aviation is geared up to match the pre-COVID numbers of passengers and flights by adding new routes gradually. As per the Times of India report, its primary focus is to reach its total strength by New Year.

With Unlock 5.0, the government has implemented certain relaxation including the opening of theatres, schools, travel and with the onset of the festive season, the demand for air travel will also see a spike. As social distancing turns out to be the way to go for many years to come, travel businesses must adapt now for tomorrow. Also Read - COVID-19 Vaccine Latest News: Dr Reddy's Gets DCGI's Nod to Conduct Late-stage Clinical Trials of Sputnik V COVID-19 Vaccine

Here is the list of new flights which has started: Also Read - New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern Wins Second Term in Landslide Election Victory

1. Mumbai-Mangalore-Mumbai flight: Good news for you travellors, India’s national carrier- Air India has resumed its flight services from October 12 between Mumbai and Mangalore four days in a week – Monday/Wednesday/Friday and Sunday which was suspended for many months due to the Coronavirus scare. As per Hindustan Times, Flight AI 679 departs from Mumbai at 10.15 am and arrives in Mangaluru at 12.00pm. The departure flight AI 680 from Mangaluru departs at 12.40 pm and lands in Mumbai at 2.20 pm.

2. Bengaluru-Madurai-Coimbatore flight: Air India’s subsidiary Alliance Air has started its flight in the Bengaluru-Madurai-Coimbatore route from October 12. AS per Hindustan Times, The flight will depart Bengaluru at 6.30 am and reach Madurai at 7.50 am. From Madurai starts at 8.20 am and reach Coimbatore at 9.10 am. From Coimbatore, the return flight starts at 9.35 am and reach Bengaluru at 10.35 am. This will operate four days a week — Tuesday, Thursday. Friday and Sunday.

3. Delhi-Kangra flight: Spicejet too has started a new flight between Delhi and Kangra from October 12 after Himachal Pradesh announced that it will allow tourists to visit the hill station without any medical certificate. As per reports, the flight starts from Delhi at 7.25 am and reach Kangra at 9 am. From Kangra, it will start at 9.20 am.

So, where are you heading?