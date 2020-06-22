Dubai has announced new protocol for citizens, residents and tourists travelling into or out of the UAE city’s airports, it was reported. Also Read - Here Are 6 Countries That Will Pay You to Visit Them Once COVID-19 Pandemic is Over

The new announcement on Sunday will allow thousands of people affected by the worldwide restrictions in passenger air traffic since the start of the coronavirus pandemic to resume their travel plans, Gulf News reported.

The Supreme Committee said it has taken a decision to allow foreign nationals holding residency visas issued in Dubai to return to Dubai, starting from Monday.

It will also allow citizens and residents to travel to any foreign country starting Tuesday provided the destination countries agree to receive them.

Furthermore, they should commit to observing precautionary measures outlined by the countries they are visiting.

The Committee has also decided to start welcoming visitors and tourists from overseas beginning July 7.

Upon arrival at Dubai airports, all residents will have to undergo a PCR test to screen them for COVID-19.

Residents should register their complete details in the COVID-19 DXB smart app available online on arrival and before leaving the terminal.

Residents entering Dubai should not leave their house until they receive their COVID-19 test result. If they test positive, they will have to home isolate themselves for 14 days, said the Gulf News report.

There will be no restrictions on the overseas destinations that citizens and residents can travel to.

However, they must comply with guidelines and protocols followed in the countries they are travelling to.

They are also required to fill in a ‘Health Declaration Form’ before embarking to confirm they do not have any COVID-19 symptoms.