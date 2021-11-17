International Travel Latest News: In a bid to attract global citizens and to boost growth in Dubai, Dubai has taken an important initiative. Under that, it has now started issuing five-year multi-entry visas for employees of international companies. Yes, you read that right! Scroll down for more details.Also Read - Acche Din For Rail Passengers as IRCTC Promotes 'Certified Vegetarian Food' on Some Trains

5-Year Multi-Entry Visas For Foreign Workers

How beneficial would this be for foreign workers? Well, the highlight is he visa permits multiple entry and Dubai's Crown Prince Hamdan Bin Mohammed took to Twitter to explain that with the new permit, employees can travel easily to Dubai and take part in conferences, exhibitions, and meetings.

Who All Can Apply For The Visa?

According to the latest developments, the UAE Cabinet has approved the issuance of a five-year multi-entry tourist visa for all nationalities visiting the country.

How Long Can You Stay In The Country For?

For the uninitiated, the five-year multiple-entry visa will allow people to stay in the country for as long as 90 days on each visit, which can be extended for another 90 days. Tourists can enter multiple times on self-sponsorship, as per the convenience.

What is The Cost of The Visa?

The visa costs AED 650.

Step-by-Step Guide on How to Apply The Visa

Those who wish to apply for the multiple-entry visa must :-

Upload the application information, including name, service beneficiary details, address inside the UAE, address outside the UAE.

A coloured photo, passport copy, medical insurance, and bank statement for last six months will also be needed.

Besides, applicants must have a balance of US $4,000 (Rs 2,96,890) or its equivalent in foreign currencies in the last six months.

Once these are in place, your application will be reviewed after which you will have to pay for the same.

You will then receive the visa by e-mail.

To obtain more details for application, visit here.