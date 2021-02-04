Considering a spike in coronavirus cases after the New Year’s Eve celebration, Dubai has announced a total shut down of bars and pubs in the city till February. It has also passed an order for cafes and restaurants to close by 1 am. Moreover, to ensure social distancing, the city has ordered hotels, malls, cinemas, and other such spots to minimize crowd. Dubai is also planning to limit a few other activities that may put the lives of people in danger due to the coronavirus pandemic. Also Read - Denmark Goes For Digital Passports to Show Vaccination Status To Ease Travel

Notably, hospitals in Dubai are currently flooded with coronavirus patients. The COVID-19 figures are raising day by day. According to the government's Dubai Media House, the reason behind the spike in COVID-19 cases is "a marked increase in the number of violations of precautionary measures" set by the ruling body. Various countries are currently blaming UAE for importing coronavirus variants that are spreading faster. This may take a toll on Dubai's travel sector, as several states have stopped flights from travelling to UAE considering the risk of further transfer of coronavirus variants.

Recently taken strict measures may help the government in effectively combating the novel coronavirus disease and ensure the health and safety of people.