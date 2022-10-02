Dubai: Are you a frequent traveller to United Arab Emirates (UAE)? There is a good news for you. A couple of months ago the kingdom-country had announced an advanced visa system, which will come into effect from Monday, October 03, i.e. tomorrow. These new visa rules will ease out travel for both business and leisure purposes. They will also add considerably to the tourism of the country.Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan Features Again on Burj Khalifa, Om Shanti Om Song Plays at The Musical Fountain
These New Rules Will Come Into Effect From October 03:
- The five-year green visa will allow foreigners to sponsor themselves without seeking help from UAE national or their employer.
- For this visa, freelancers, skilled worker and investors are eligible.
- Additionally, green visa holders can also sponsor their family members.
- In case, the permit for a green visa holder expires, they will be given a period of up to six months.
- A 10-year expanded residency is offered under the golden visa for which investors, entrepreneurs, individuals with exceptional talents will be eligible.
- Golden visa holders can sponsor family members and children.
- Family members of a golden visa holder can also stay in UAE after the holder’s demise until the visa remains valid.
- Golden visa holders will also enjoy the benefit of 100 per cent ownership of their businesses.
- Tourist visas will now allow visitors to stay in UAE for 60 days.
- A five-year multiple-entry tourist visa will allow visitors to stay in the UAE for up to 90 days in a row.
- The job exploration visa will allow professionals to seek employment in the UAE without a sponsor or host.