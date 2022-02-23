Dubai’s Museum Of Future: Dubai’s Museum of the Future billed as the world’s most beautiful structure opened on Tuesday. The museum is a seven-story hollow silver elliptical with Arabic calligraphy phrases from Dubai’s ruler adorning the walls. It stands proudly on Sheikh Zayed Road, the city’s major thoroughfare. In the evening, a colourful laser light show illuminated the building’s spectacular front, drawing throngs outside to catch a glance. It was later inaugurated by Dubai’s ruler, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, whose vision of the future is recognised as the museum’s driving force.Also Read - How Domestic Tourism Has Helped Hospitality Industry Get Back On Track, Hotelier Souvagya Mohapatra Speaks

Here is everything you need to know:

Pre-book your tickets on the official site of the Museum of the Future now to see the World’s Most Beautiful Building. The museum’s experience and amenities are included in the ticket price. Also Read - How Domestic Tourism Has Helped Hospitality Industry Get Back On Track, Hotelier Souvagya Mohapatra Speaks

Ticket Price: AED 145 (2942.29 INR) Also Read - As COVID Cases Hit New Lows, 59 Percent of Citizens Plan to Travel During March-May: Survey

Timings: 10.00 AM – 6.00 PM

Free entry for children under the age of 3 years.

People of all ages are welcome to visit

The last entry is one hour prior to the closing time

“While the museum’s contents are yet to be revealed, it will exhibit design and technology innovations, taking the visitor on a journey to the year 2071,” organisers said. Roadside signboards described the museum- just minutes away from the world’s tallest construction, the Burj Khalifa — as the ‘most beautiful building on Earth’ ahead of its gala opening.

Check these pictures out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Museum Of The Future (@museumofthefuture)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Museum Of The Future (@museumofthefuture)

It is the latest addition to the United Arab Emirates’ (UAE) collection of flashy architecture and comes after the USD 7-billion Expo world fair, featuring a swathe of futuristic designs, opened on Dubai’s outskirts on September 30. The UAE’s capital Abu Dhabi is home to another landmark design, a branch of France’s Louvre museum, whose licence was extended by a decade last year to 2047 at a cost of 165 million euros (USD 186 million).

After French President Emmanuel Macron opened the Louvre Abu Dhabi in late 2017, it attracted about two million visitors in its first two years before Covid hit. The UAE is a major oil exporter but also a big player in the business, trade, transport, and tourism, diversifying to reduce its reliance on crude.

(With inputs from AFP)