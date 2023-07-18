Home

Travel

Dudhsagar Falls, the Monsoon Wonder of Goa that Deserves to Be On Your Travel List

Dudhsagar Falls, the Monsoon Wonder of Goa that Deserves to Be On Your Travel List

Goa has long been everyone's favorite holiday spot, and the waterfall is another reason why.

The Dudhsagar waterfall offers numerous opportunities for hiking. The journey begins at the Tambdi Mahadev temple, another well-known tourist attraction in this region. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

New Delhi: On the Mandovi River in India’s Western Ghats lies a four-tiered waterfall known as Dudhsagar Falls, which translates to “Sea of Milk” in Konkani. With a height of roughly 1,017 feet, it is one of the nation’s tallest waterfalls. When the water is released from the mountains and pours down in numerous stages during the monsoon season, the falls are especially breathtaking. The Dudhsagar Falls are a genuinely breathtaking sight, therefore it is understandable why they are a well-liked tourist destination. Dudhsagar Falls are a haven for a variety of species in addition to its natural beauty.

Trending Now

Dudhsagar Falls: A Jorney Through Temples

Goa has long been everyone’s favorite holiday spot, and the waterfall is another reason why. It is also frequently referred to as Vajra Sakal Falls and Tambdi Surla Falls. Most of the names given to this waterfall are regional names. The majority of people think that visiting a waterfall only involves taking in its beauty. However, there is a lot more you can do in this circumstance. The Dudhsagar waterfall offers numerous opportunities for hiking. The journey begins at the Tambdi Mahadev temple, another well-known tourist attraction in this region.

You may like to read

Dudhsagar Falls: How To Reach

The journey to the waterfall across challenging terrain and hazy mountains is thrilling. Additionally, you can take part in jeep safaris, which are quite well-liked and well-known among tourists. You can choose from four distinct trek routes. The most perilous and thrilling of these routes is the one that leaves Kuveshi Village and crosses the Mandovi River. The 10-kilometer journey passes through exceptionally thick forest.

Dudhsagar Falls: Recent Update

Following the Railway Protection Force (RPF)’s refusal to allow hundreds of tourists and trekkers to visit the picturesque Dudhsagar waterfalls in Goa, which are prohibited during the rainy season, the railway authorities have recently issued a warning to travelers, tourists, and passengers against disembarking from trains and walking alongside tracks to visit the falls, as per Hindustan Times.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Articles News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES