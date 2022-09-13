Durga Puja 2022: Alexa play, “Bolo bolo dugga elo dugga elo dugga elo”!Also Read - Durga Puja Special: IRCTC To Offer Special Bengali Cuisine On These Trains During Pujo Festivities

It’s Pujo time! Yes, the wait is almost over because the soulful time of the year has arrived for the city of Kolkata. The city of joy is decked up in hues of happiness and adorned like bride. Celebrating Durga Puja in this city is one such experience that needs to be on everyone’s bucket list. It is warm and inviting culture that it is at display during these festive days is something one will never forget. From treat to the eyes to gastronomical delights, there is a palette of experience for everyone and everyone. Also Read - Postcards From Kolkata: Durga Puja Celebrations Begin In City of Joy | PHOTOS

Tempted to visit the city of joy this pujo season? Here is a compact guide to navigate your experience during Durga Puja this season.

DURGA PUJA : A DIVE IN CULTURE

The grandest festival here is celebrated to honour the homecoming oF Goddess Durga during the period of Navratri. A 10 day festival technically begins on the sixth day when the pandals open their gates for the public.

First Day, Mahalaya – 25 September

Chokku Daan– On this day the goddess is invited on Earth, worshipped and the artisans also paint the eyes on the idols.

Fifth Day, Panchmi – 30 September 2022

Sixth Day, Shashthi – October 1, 2022

Another important day during the festival, it is when people welcome ‘Maa’ with much zest and glee. A grand procession leads the way with ornate idols of Maa Durga, Ganesh, Kartikeya, Lakshmi and Saraswati as well. All pandals light up like a never seen before illumination.

Seventh Day, Saptami – October 2

Kola Bou Bath – Invoking the presence of the goddess, this ceremony takes place on the seventh day of the festival in the morning. Kola Bou – a small banana plant is bathed in water, dressed and carried back in a provession.

Eight and biggest day, Ashtami – October 3

Ninth Day, Navami– October 4

Tenth Day, Dashmi – October 5

Vijaydashmi is also the day of Sindur Khela when married woman doll up in white sarees with red borders and play with sindur at pandals.

PANDAL HOPPING

What is Durga Puja sans pandal hopping, right? It is almost customary to visit the various pandals dotting Kolkata during the festival. The sheer scale of the pandals, the extent to which the artisans can turn a concept to reality, have to be seen to be believed. The vast canvas of the themes that organisers can hit upon is unparalleled. Here are few of the pandals in Kolkata that are worth a visit.

Ekdalia Evergreen: Set up in 1943, it is famous for replicating temples from all over India through its artwork. It is located in Gariaghat, to the south of the city.

Bagbazar: Located in North Kolkata, along with the river. it is about 100 years old and focuses on simplicity and traditional rituals

Kumartuli Park: Established in 1995 (near Bagbazar, so you can visit them both in one go) and famous for ingenious themes, the idols are handcrafted

College Square: Set up in 1948 beside a lake in Central Kolkata (off MG road), It’s illumination and reflected beauty is the talk of the town.

Mohammad Ali Park: Started in 1969 on MG road, this place is famous for showcasing the beautiful architecture of monuments. Club this place with College square.

Suruchi Sangha: Famous for depicting a state of India through it’s artwork and installations, even the idols are modelled accordingly. It is 50 years old and located in New Alipore, South Kolkata.

Santosh Mitra Square: Established in 1936 in the Bow Bazar area, it was earlier known as Sealdah Sarbojanin Durgotsav. It is famous for it beautifully intricate artwork display.

Bose Pukur Sitala Mandir: Winner of multiple awards, and famous for showcasing rural Bengal through motifs, idols and artwork. It is located in Bose Pukar kasba in south of the city and is a must visit.

Jodhpur Park: Another popular pandal, this one has a wide gamut of themes and surprises with a unique element each year. It is located near Jadavpur Thana in South Kolkata.

Badamtala Ashar Sangha: A people’s favourite and quite old (75 years), this place in Kalighat, South Kolkata, won an award for creative excellence in 2010.

HELLO FOOD!

This time of the year calls for an unabashed soul food indulgence. Gorge on all you guilty pleasures at different pandals and on the streets. One of the major features of Durga Puja is to gorge on the festive food. And what better time to hog on all exquisite delicacies of Bengal. From special bhog to everting, get ready for all course meals.

THE PUJO CARNIVAL

During this time some communities also hold cultural programmes that will take you through the Bengalis roots. Also, many pandals have set up carnival like galores with shopping stalls and fun rides

OLD IS GOLD

While pandals are themed as per the contemporary trends and what not, few families have treasured the cultural heritage by maintaining all the rituals. Here are few of these old places one must visit to experience an authentic whiff the Durga Puja.

Sovabazar Raj Barir Puja

Rani Rashmoni Durga Puja

Harinath Mookerjee Family’s Durga Puja

Bholanath Mallick Barir Puja

Chatu Babu Latu Babu Family’s Durga Puja

Happy Durga Puja! Let us know what was your favourite experience here.

For story ideas, tips and review suggestions, you can reach out to himanshu.shekhar@india.com