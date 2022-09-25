Durga Puja Pandals In Delhi 2022: With the aroma of dhanuchi in the air, people dancing around in colourful attires, there is a happy hubbub in the atmosphere, this is what feels like the Durga Puja vibe in the city. The time has come when your eyes start to dazzle in the lights and decor of ingenious themed pandals. The national capital is all geared up to welcome thousand of devotees to some of the best pandals in the city.Also Read - 12-year-old Boy Raped, Brutalised By Metal Rod In Delhi; Two Minor Accused Arrested

IF you are wondering where to best experience the hues of Navratri and Durga Puj in Delhi, enlist these on your pandal hopping list right away!

CR Park

First and foremost, the iconic Chittaranjan Park, famous as CR Park, is known for its sizeable Bengali community. The locality should be the first choice for anyone who wishes to enjoy Durga Puja in Delhi. The pandals here showcase some great works of art. Numerous food stalls and live concerts will make your experience even more special.

Mela Ground, CR Park

The Puja of Mela Ground in C.R. Park is noted more for its traditional celebration of the puja. It is about community, and they do focus on making the audience feel that they are in West Bengal. You can hear the dhakis and the conch shells which are integral to Durga Puja. On top of that, several activities are held for adults and children so that they can have fun. They make sure to bring traditional items every year. If you are up for some tasty bhog, then do visit the pandal during Navami.

Kashmiri Gate

You should visit the Kashmiri Gate Durga puja pandal as it is the oldest Durga puja held in the city. Currently, the puja is held at the Bengali Sr Sec School, Alipur Road. You can trace its origin to 1910 when it was started as a ‘baroyari’ or community puja, so it has crossed the 100-year mark. The pandal makes you feel nostalgia because it is still erected and decorated traditionally.

Kalibari in Mayur Vihar

Durga Puja in Delhi would not be complete without visiting Kalibari. Kalibari in Mayur Vihar is yet another place that has been hosting Durga Puja for quite some time. People get pulled to their puja pandal because of the fantastic ‘bhog’ or prasad that they serve to the visitors in the afternoon.

Minto Road

The Minto Road Puja Samity has been hosting Durga Puja for decades. Though their pandal is simple, it attracts hundreds of visitors every year because of the various cultural programmes it organises. Their bhog or prasad is particularly famous, so get there on time to taste the excellent food.

Matri Mandir

Located in Safdarjung Enclave, the Matri Mandir will host its 56th annual Durga Puja this year. In the past, they have built pandals on various themes, including one on women empowerment featuring Mother Teresa, Lata Mangeshkar, among other notable names. On the back side of the pandal, you can enjoy local food stalls that serve different Bengali delicacies.

Aram Bagh

The Aram Bagh Puja Samiti will celebrate its 34th Durga Puja this year. In 2017, they made an eco-friendly pandal with jute, which was an absolute hit among visitors. If you plan to visit this pandal, be ready for some surprises.

Sushant Lok

Sushant Lok pandal is situated in Gurugram, and it is one of the most famous pandals over there. It is a committee that focuses on community participation, so you are going to see the zeal of the residents over there. On top of that, they do keep simple but impactful themes for their Puja. The primary purpose of this puja is the fact that they organise cultural programs for celebrities