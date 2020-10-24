Like every year, Dussehra will be celebrated with lots of fervour and enthusiasm with just a few safety measures in mind to keep the deadly coronavirus infection at bay. As per the new guidelines issued by the Uttarakhand government, the effigies of Ravana, Kumbhakarna, Meghnath will be limited to 10 feet in height and more than 50 people will not be able to unite in place of effigy burning. Also Read - Dussehra 2020: Wishes, Quotes, Messages And WhatsApp Forwards to Celebrate Vijayadashami

Well, if you were dreaming of visiting high-end fairs and stalls, sadly, this year, it will not be a part of the Dussehra festival. District Magistrate Dr. Ashish Shrivastava issued guidelines that need to be followed to the T for Dussehra celebrations.

As per the order by the district magistrate, people who are related to the organisers will be allowed to witness the Ravan effigy burning this year. As per Uttarakhand News Network, the District Magistrate stated that the guidelines issued have been provided by the Central and State Government. "The administration endeavors to celebrate the festival of the triumph of good over evil with zeal and obey the rules of the prevention of corona infection. Following the rules is also like the victory of good over evil," read the report.

Also, to make sure that people follow the rule on the Dussehra festival, Additional District Magistrate has been made the nodal officer and for every area, magistrates have been appointed. All magistrates are said to ensure compliance with the rules in their respective areas, as per Uttarakhand News Network.

Shweta Choubey, superintendent of police in a statement said, “In the order of the District Magistrate, directions have been issued to organizers. They have been told not to keep the effigy size higher than 10 feet and that a maximum of 50 people will gather at one place.”