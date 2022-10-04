Ravan Dahan in Delhi: Nine days of gala celebration is inching towards its culmination for this season. Navratri and Durga Puja is almost over but the festivities are not. Not so soon! Just a day after the ninth day of navratri fall, Vijaydashmi or better known as Dussehra. This festival celebrates the win of good over evil. According to the ancient Hindu epic Ramayan, Lord Rama emerged triumphant over Ravana. The iconic and dramatic Ramlilas are a depiction of the story that unfolded in the Ramayana.Also Read - Dusshera 2022: From New Fourth Villain Effigy To Hi-Tech Ramlila These Places Will Have Unique Celebrations This Season

As a part of the festivities, effigies, filled with firecrackers, of Ravana, his son Meghnad and his brother Kumbhakaran are burnt. It then becomes a spectacle that people wow at. Wondering where to find the perfect spots to experience this vista? Also Read - What Makes Dusshera In Delhi-NCR A Special Festive Treat? A Guide To What Not To Miss

HERE ARE TOP 5 BEST PLACES TO WATCH RAVAN DAHAN IN DELHI

Ravan Dahan is the highlight of the festival of Dussehra. Delhi is home to some of the ,ost iconic and must visit Ravan Dahan spots

RED FORT GROUND, DELHI

The Lal Quila Maidaan is the most famous ground to witness Ravan Dahan in Delhi. Emminent celebrities, politicians also flock the ground to witness the grand celebration of Dussehra. Fairs fiilled with festive vibe ar eorganised here for almost two days.

Nearest Metro Station: Lal Qila (Violet line)

NETA SUBHASH PARK, PITAMPURA

Lights, sound and festive action is what makes up for the festive fare at NSP. When here, do not miss our out on the gobsmacking and fantastic street food stalls.

Nearest Metro Station: Netaji Subhash Place NSP (Red line)

JANAKPURI RAMLILA GROUND,

Another top picks for watching Ravan Dhan in Delhi, the Janakpuri Ramlila is a grand spectacle. With fireworks and special effects, the traditions here are unique gateway to celebrate Dussehra.

Nearest Metro Station: Janakpuri West (Blue Line)

JLN STADIUM, NEW DELHI

JLN stadium is known for organizing multiple fest and events. A prominent location to get he right vibe check, friends and families throng this huge ground to enjoy the Dussehra celebrations.

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

RAMLILA GROUND, SADAR BAZAAR, DELHI CANTT

Another ground, another festive aura to behold, Sadar Bazaar Ravan Dahan is a good place to visit with your dear ones and hog on to those delicious food whilst enjoying the grandeur of fireworks.

Nearest Metro Station: Sadar Bazar Cantonment (Magenta Line), Chandni Chowk (Yellow Line)

For some places one might need to walk or take auto or e-ricksha to reach the destination. do check the map routes from your nearest metro station. Being an early bird at these places will get you a front seat to the spectacle.

Happy Dussehra!