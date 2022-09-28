Top 5 Best Places To Enjoy Dussehra: As Dussehra is around the corner, the festivities are in full swing. The festival symbolising victory of good over evil begins with the 9-day-long Navratri festival, the time when renactment of Lord Rama’s life known as ‘Ramleela’ begins and on the 10th day, the day of Dussehra, Ravan’s effigies are burnt and death of Ravana is portrayed. The festival is celebrated in uniquely different ways in different parts of the country, representing the widespread cultural and religious diversity. If you are hunting to witness a larger than life, grander than mythologies themselves, festivities that encapsulates colours and dynamics of this country, here are top 5 places to visit to celebrate Dussehra.Also Read - How to Download Aadhaar, PAN Card, Other Documents on Your Phone Using WhatsApp: Step By Step Guide Here

TOP 5 BEST PLACES TO ENJOY DUSSEHRA FESTIVAL:

Kullu Dussehra:

Events during Kullu Dussehra celebrations make it one of the most happening Dussehra in India. Historical phool yatra, international folk festival, Nainadevi fair, and Kullu Fair in October are some of the well-known events to look out for. Procession and rath yatra on the 1st day and Ramlila throughout the entire week till the burning of effigies are other major attractions. The Folk performances of Gaddi Shepherds; and of course, the famous procession makes it one of the most famous Dussehra in India.

Almora Dussehra:

Almora celebrates Dussehra with a vengeance. The locals take revenge upon the demons of Ramayana. The locals make statues of all the bad characters or villains from Ramayana and parade them across. The parade ends in an open area where the statues are burned to ashes. Effigies of the entire Ravana's clan are burned down by the locals. The procession is accompanied by hundreds of people with music bands and decorations, which is a spectacle to behold. The Ramlila happening across all 9 days of the festival, a musical drama with preparations that take place 2 months ago, severa clubs stage Ramlila performances including the renowned "The Hukka Club" are some of the best places to visit during the festival.

Delhi Dussehra:

The highlight of all the celebrations are the Ramlila shows held most notably at the Ramlila Maidan and Red Fort. The plays enact the story of Ramayana across the 10 days and ends on the final day with Lord Rama killing Ravana. A huge participation of theater actors get to perform and entertain the crowd can be seen during the Dussehra celebration in India.

Varanasi Dussehra:

Varanasi is one of the most important religious places in India renowned for Kashi Vishwanath temple. Traditions have been followed in this city throughout the years. And here is where you will discover the oldest Ramlila performances now running for more than 200 years old. The Ramlila takes place for a whole month every year which starts with the incarnation of Lord Ram and ends with the demon king Ravana’s death. The festivities take place on the banks of the Ganga river in Ramnagar. A special ‘aarti’ takes place in the ghats. People gather with specific ritual acts like taking a holy dip in the river, lighting incense and offering flowers to the river. The people gather in groups to sing devotional songs and flow earthen lamps in the river water.

Kota Dussehra:

The traditional attractions are clearly visible at the Dussehra fair in Kota. The huge fair is accompanied by artisans, cultural performers and programs that make you feel the essence of rural India. The villagers from around the city dress up in traditional costumes to offer prayers to the lord. And obviously, effigies of Ravana are burned to mark the end of the festival. The fair is situated alongside the Kota Adventure Festival, held on Chambal river. An enthralling procession from the Royal Palace to the fairground that has animals like horses, camels and elephants decorated. The fair has immense opportunities to have fun – with rides, food, mini games and other attractions.

Which of these enthralling places will you visit this year?