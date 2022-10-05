Dussehra 2022: A festival that marks the celebration of good over evil, Vijay Dashmi or Dussehra marks the culmination of Navratri and Durga Puja season. It falls on the tenth day, the day when idols of Goddess Durga are taken for immersion. Dussehra in itself is a grand festival that is celebrated across India in different forms. While in most places the celebrations culminate by burning the effigy of Ravana, these cities have unique takes on this festival. The place spring to life in joy without the firecracker show of effigies in place. They have different stories and different traditions to commemorate the triumph of good over evil.Also Read - Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav to Virender Sehwag; How Cricketers Wished Fans on Auspicious Day

MYSURU DASARA

The city of Mysuru is known for its Dussehra festivities. The entire city regales in this famous festival that starts during the Navratri and culminates on Vijaydashmi. From dance, music, processions, food and everything else, this is a royal celebration in the city of Mysuru. Not only this, but one of the key highlights of this time is the illuminated and decked up Mysore Palace

Here, the festival is also known by the name 'Nadahabba'. The festival signifies the victory of good over evil. It is also considered the day when Goddess Chamundeshwari killed the demon king Mahishasura after a fierce battle. The festival is celebrated in a very splendid manner with plenty of performances depicting the rich culture and tradition of the state organized in the great

Jambusavarai – Traditionally, an elephant is adorned with crown and other things and made ready tocarry a 750-kg Goddess Chamundeshwari idol on its back. A grand procession takes place wherein the elephant carries the deity to the banni tree as people dance their way to the destination.

KULLU DUSSEHRA

The abode of Gods, Kullu is perched in elegance in Himachal Pradesh. A breathtakingly spectacular destination, festivities here have a striking tone to it. This serene town atop hills is rustic in its modern ways. While the country is doused in colourse of celebration, Kullu is famous for its Dussehra festivities. It is an international level event that attracts almost 4-5 lakhs of people every years. Kullu Dussehra is slightly different from how Vijaydashmi or dussehra is celebrated in rest of India.

While the fervour culminates on the tenth day of Durga Puja, here the celebrations’ ball is set rolling on Dussehra. Therefore, it is almost a week long celebration unlike other places ion India. The chariot procession of Lord Raghunath is the cardinal attraction of Kullu Dussehra. A week long carnival begins from the Vijayldashmi day, (10 the day of Navratri) and is held at Dhalpur Maidaan in Kullu.

DASSEHRA IN MADIKERI

In Madikeri, Karnataka, Dasara is celebrated in a lavish manner amid the peaceful surroundings of Coorg. The big event has a fascinating and lengthy history that details the dominance of Haaleri Kings. Dasara is observed by a colourful event, also known as the Mariamma festival, that resembles a fair. Folk dances honouring Draupadi are also performed throughout the carnival. One of the most unusual Dussehra celebrations is this one.

ANDHRA PRADESH

In Andhra Pradesh the festival of Dussehra is celebrated in its own unique style. The women folk participate in ceremonies like Lalita Sahasranaama and Kumkuma Archana puja rituals, essentially for the well-being of their husbands. Vijaywada witnesses the celebrations by worshipping Kanaka Durga at the Kanaka Durga temple on Indrakeeladri hill. And as the final day of the festival approaches, the Goddess is taken on a swan boat ride which is typically known as the Hamsa Vaahanam.

WEST BENGAL

While there is not much difference in celebrations , the tenth day is called here as Vijay dashmi. It is the when idols of Maa Durga are taken for immersion and people bid adieu to the goddess only to wait for her return next season. Bengalis begin this farewell with a famous Sindu r Khela event where married women, dressed in traditional red bordered- white Bengali sarees play with sindoor.