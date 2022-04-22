Earth Day 2022: India is a rich eco-friendly tourist destination with its immense natural diversity – beaches to backwaters, hills to deserts, wildlife sanctuaries to lush flora and fauna. One can travel the length and breadth of the country in search of eco-friendly sites, where one can immerse themselves in local culture while surrounded by nature.Also Read - Earth Day: Tips On How to Keep Your Earth Heathy And More Sustainable

5 Eco-friendly places in India that nature enthusiasts must visit:

1. Thenmala in Kerala

Thenmala is the country's first eco-tourism attraction. Thenmala is India's first designated ecotourism destination, located at the crossroads of the Kollam-Shencottah and Trivandrum-Shencottah roads. The major hill ranges of Thiruvananthapuram, Pathanamthitta, and Kollam districts are covered by ten ecotourism destinations. Thenmala is a rich trove of activities, from boat cruises to leisurely walks to adventure activities such as mountain biking and rock climbing, there is something for everyone.

2. Mawlynnog Village in Meghalaya

On the border of Meghalaya's southern mountains, gushing streams, and well-preserved traditions give a picture-perfect setting. In Mawlynnong Village, cleanliness is a lifestyle! Plastic bags are outlawed, and smoking is forbidden. There are bamboo dustbins all across the hamlet, and even the dried leaves that fall from the trees go straight into the dustbin. Mawlynnong has a reputation for being one of Asia's cleanest villages, but God's Own Garden is a better title.

3. Khonoma Village in Nagaland

Take in the sights of Nagaland’s Khonoma, also known as the ‘first green village of Asia,’ where hunting is prohibited and the Angami warrior tribe is dedicated to environmental protection. Khonoma is a wonderful place to relax in the midst of nature, lush greenery, and stunning scenery. In India, you won’t find a village as clean as Khonoma.

4. Kumbalangi Village in Kerala

The Kumbalangi integrated tourism village project is 15 km from Kochi and is one of the greatest islands to visit if you want to learn about Kerala’s culture and heritage. The small fishing hamlet has been converted into a tourist destination with a focus on rural ecotourism. The backwaters surround Kumbalangi. The island is covered in Chinese fishing nets, and the village has a diverse aquatic life. Mangroves provide an ideal breeding environment for prawns, crabs, oysters, and tiny fish by separating land from water.

5. Matheran in Maharashtra

The loveliest tiny hill station in India, Matheran, is the greatest site to see the sunset and dawn, as well as some mind-blowing scenery. The nicest part about this location is that it is calm and pleasant, with no horns or pollution, and it also contains some captivating sites and vistas of exceptional nature that will leave you captivated by its splendor and make you feel relaxed and stress-free.

What are you waiting for? Plan your trip to these eco-friendly destinations!