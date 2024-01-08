Home

India-Maldives Row: EaseMyTrip Suspends All Maldives Flight Bookings, Begins #ChaloLakshadweep Campaign

Amid the ongoing India-Maldives Row, travel company EaseMyTrip has announced its solidarity with the nation and has gone a step ahead by suspending all Maldives Flight Bookings and starting a 'Chalo Lakshadweep Campaign'.

New Delhi: The diplomatic relations between India and Maldives have turned sour and a massive uproar erupted after the Deputy Minister of Maldives Mariyam Shiuna and a few other cabinet ministers and government officials made unpleasant references to PM Modi in relation with his recent visit to Lakshadweep. On these derogatory remarks, the government of Maldives suspended three ministers. Now, Indian travel company EaseMyTrip has stood in solidarity with the country and has suspended all Maldives flight bookings. Not only this, the company has also started a new campaign by the name of ‘#ChaloLakshadweep’.

