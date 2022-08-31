Bhubaneswar: Eco-friendly travel is a new growing trend amongst travelers. States in India are moving towards developing more sites for boosting eco tourism respectively. In a similar move, the state of Odisha has decided to develop 13 more eco-tourism retreats in different parts of the state. “Ten new spots have been chosen for development of eco-retreats with night stay facilities, and three for development of nature camps for day tourists,” officials said. These upcoming destinations will also witness of broader involvement of the local communities for upkeep of the facilities.Also Read - 75 Sites Along River Ganga To Be Developed As Eco-Tourism And Sustainable Livelihood Generation Hubs

PLACES TO GET ECO RETREATS

The eco-retreats will be developed on Deomali hilltop in Koraput district, Jakam in Kalahandi, Nawana in Similipal, Silviculture garden in Phulbani, Muhana Muhana at Puri’s Astaranga, Kotia in Koraput, Khadakhai Dam in Rairangpur, Mahendragiri in Berhampur, and Kanjipani Ghat and Hadagarh Dam in Keonjhar.

The nature camps for the day tourists will be developed in Rani Duduma in Koraput, Dhaltangarh in Cuttack, and Bhandarpahar near Jhadeswari Temple of Nayagarh.

PCCF (wildlife) Sashi Paul said that as of now, 50 eco-retreats and nature camps are operational across the state. The new facilities will take the number to 63. “The popularity of these retreats is increasing with growing footfall and income generation. Online booking facility is also available. So far, around Rs 95 crore has been invested in the development of such facilities,” he said.

It will not inly help promote eco-tourism and sustainable travel, but also give a push to the local economy. Since most of the spots are located in forests, the DFOs and supervising officers concerned were asked to pay regular visits to the spots.

