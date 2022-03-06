On the western bank of Luxor in Egypt, a team of archaeologist in September 2022, were looking for a mortuary temple. Here, they discovered something else too. Zahi Hawass an Egyptologist, announced in early April 2021 about the discovery of an entire 3000-year-old metropolis called Aten. It is Egypt’s Lost Golden City.Also Read - Andaman And Nicobar Tourism: Good News! Fully Vaccinated Tourists do Not Have to Carry RT-PCR Test Report

Aten is now considered as one of the most prominent archaeological finds after Tutankhamun’s tomb. According to the Egyptologist, this is one of the largest ancient city discoveries. Also Read - Camel Festival 2022: Date, Time And Day-Wise Itinerary For The Culturally Rich Event in Bikaner

The reports stated how the ancient city dated to the reign of Amenhotep III, one of Egypt’s most powerful pharaohs. He ruled from 1391 to 1353 BC. Also Read - Italy Travel Update: No Pre-Arrival COVID Testing Conditions For Travellers Now

Keeping this in mind, Betsy Brain, Professor of Egyptology at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, said that the discovery of Aten was the second most important archaeological discovery since the tomb of Tutankhamun. Along with this, she also added the city would offer us a rare glimpse into the life of the ancient Egyptians during the time when the empire was at its wealthiest.

The lost city had valuable archaeological finds like coloured pottery, jewellery, mud bricks which had seals of Amenhotep III, scarab beetle amulets and more.

Talking at length about it, Hawass said,” What they unearthed was the site of a large city in a good condition of preservation, with almost complete walls, and with rooms filled with tools of daily life.”

With further discovery, the saw several neighborhoods which also had administrative district, a bakery and a residential area. The team might also discover other remnants like untouched tombs filled with treaures.