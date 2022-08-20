The minister of information and broadcasting, Anurag Thakur announced on August 17 that the expansion of the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) from Rs 4.5 lakh to Rs 5 lakh crore had received approval from the Union Cabinet. According to the minister, the extra money will only be available for the travel, tourist, and hospitality industries. After the pandemic, the ECLGS program was established to aid small businesses suffering from the unprecedented decline in economic activity. Since then, more industries are also included in the program.Also Read - COVID-19: Scientists Discover Master Key To Fight All Variants. All You Need To Know

Cabinet approved enhancement of limit of emergency credit line guarantee scheme by Rs 50,000 crore for Travel, Tourism and Hospitality sector: Union Minister Anurag Thakur — ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2022

Nirmala Sitharaman, the finance minister, declared in the budget for 2022–2023 that the ECLGS would remain in effect through March 2023 and that the guaranteed cover maximum will be raised by Rs 50,000 crore.

What is Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS)?

Following the COVID-19 outbreak, the ECLGS was introduced in May 2020 to assist various industries, particularly those in the MSME segment, in obtaining credit at a discounted rate of 7%. Up till August 5, 2022, loans of roughly Rs 3.67 lakh crore have been approved under ECLGS. Loans made under the ECLGS offer lending institutions a complete guarantee for the credit facilities they extend to qualified borrowers as part of the program.

India.com spoke to Nishant Pitti, CEO & Co-Founder, EaseMyTrip about the ECLGS scheme for the travel and hospitality sector. He said, “It is good news for the MSMEs of travel, tourism and hospitality industry as it will allow liquidity and ease the operations because of the expansion of ECLGS. This will further push the industry’s recovery.”

The improvement is anticipated to offer much-needed help to businesses in these industries by encouraging lending institutions to offer extra credit of up to Rs 50,000 crore at a cheap cost.