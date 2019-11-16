Catering to millions of tourists every year, Goa is considered as one of the most lively places in India. Its enchanting beaches, carefree and buzzing nightlife, and picturesque beauty make this place an ideal one for high-spirited people. If you are planning to go on a trail along the beautiful and refreshing beaches of Goa, you have reached the right place. Here, we list some of the most popular beaches in Goa.

Baga beach

Located in close proximity to the Calangute beach, Baga beach is quite famous for its buzzing markets and designer stores. Named after Baga creek, Baga beach is just perfect for you if you want to experience the nightlife of the place. It is one of the most visited places in Goa. Here, you can relish sumptuous breakfast and relax by the beach for the entire day.

Anjuna beach

Nestled near Panjim, Anjuna beach is one of the most popular beaches in north Goa. Known as hippie paradise, Anjuna beach must be visited by you if you want to immerse yourself in an array of adventure sports and get lose in trance music. Offering a happy vibe, Anjuna beach offers you a memorable experience. If you want to enjoy beachfront dining, pumping music, and a perfect cocktail, Anjuna beach is the place you must visit.

Palolem beach

Located in the southern tip of Goa, Palolem beach can be the perfect destination for you if you are seeking peace and tranquility. This paradise has a mile-long shoreline that offers you an opportunity to have finger-licking seafood and relax. One of the ideal places for the newlyweds, Palolem beach can help you witness elusive butterflies and dolphins. Here, you can go for a romantic walk with your partner and enjoy a spectacular sunset view.