Are you planning for the Chardham Yatra this season? For your information, the magnificent pilgrimage covers all the four holy destination which includes Badrinath Dham, Kedarnath Dham, Gangotri Dham and Yamunotri Dham. The cool ambience of nature featuring mountains flora and fauna certainly will enhance the beauty of your life and travel. Make your Char Dham tour memorable with trip to another religious destination Hemkund Sahib.

Magic of Haridwar – Your holy trip to Chardham with Hemkund Sahib will include visit to some of the most sacred destinations of India. Your spiritual trip will begin with visit to the holy city of Haridwar. Enjoy visit to the brilliant Mansa Devi Temple and also attend the evening aarti at Har Ki Peri. The stunning ambience simply mesmerizes all and you will feel closeness with almighty. After sunset, aarti is performed to worship Holy Ganga. There is a ritual to float a lamp in the holy water of Ganges.

Your Haridwar trip will be followed by Barkot via Dehradun. During the trip, experience the mesmerizing Kempty Fall. This will be followed by trip to another famous religious destination Janki Chatti via visit to Hanuman Chatti and Fool Chatti. The significance of Hanuman Chatti is that it is the confluence of Hanuman Ganga and Yamuna River.

Holy Trip to Chardham

After arrival at Janki Chatti, you will have to trek for almost 6 kms to reach Yamunotri. This is one of the four Chardhams. Take a holy dip into the garam kund of Yamunotri followed by worshipping and visiting the temple. In the 19th century, Maharani Gularia of Jaipur built the Yamunotri Temple.

Your Chardham tour with Hemkund Sahib also includes trip to Uttarkashi and visit to the Vishwanath Temple. It is also home to some major temples of Ekadash Rudra, Bhairav, Gyaneshwar and Goddess Kuteti Devi. This trip will be followed by visit to the second destination of Chardham which is Gangotri. Here also take a holy dip into the holy river Ganges, perform pooja and visit the temples.

The tour also includes trip to another famous holy destination, Guptakashi which is positioned in the Northern Himalayan Belt. Your trip will include visit to some other holy destinations, such as Kashi Vishwnath Temple, Ardh Narishwar Temple.

The spiritual Chardham with Hemkund Sahib trip also includes visit to the third and majestic Kedarnath which is positioned in the mid of wide plateau enclosed by stunning snow covered peaks. This will be followed by the trip to Pipalkoti which is renowned for stunning visual delights of snow clad mountains as well as the green hills. Now, your next Chardham destination will be Shri Badrinathji along with visit to Tapt Kund, Narad Kund, Mata Murty Temple, Mana Village, Bhim Pul and Vyasa Gufa.

Your Chardham with Hemkund Sahib will be concluded with visit to Hemkund Sahib. From Ghangaria, you need to trek to Hemkund Sahib and perform pooja and darshan to Shree Hemkund Sahib Ji. This spiritual tour will be a cherishing and lifetime experience for you.