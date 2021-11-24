New Delhi: The air quality crisis in Delhi has become a major concern as it is choking life out of people living here in the city. Hence, a short escape from this menace is nothing less than a blessing.Also Read - Sad! Indus River Gets Polluted With Trash, Ladakh MP Calls it 'Inhuman' | See PICS

For your convenience, here we have curated a list of some of the places you can head to from Delhi for a short weekend getaway. Check them out.

Escape From Delhi Pollution And Travel to These Places For a Weekend Getaway

Kasauli

Kasauli isn’t too far from Delhi and is an ideal location to escape from the Delhi pollution. You can go on a one-day trip to Kasauli and visit Manki Point, the highest point in Kasauli, to see clear views of Chandigarh and the meandering Satluj River. Snow-clad mountains, dense forests and a pleasant climate make Kasauli a popular tourist spot near Delhi. Also Read - What is a Travel Sustainable Badge And How is it Useful For Travellers? Find Out Here

Distance from Delhi: 293 kilometres

Nainital

The next on our list is Nainital. If you haven’t been here, you are missing out on a fun holiday trip! In Nainital, some of the must-visit vacay spots include the Mall Road, Tiffin Top, Naina Devi temple, and Snow View Point among others. You can also visit Corbett National Park from Nainital, which is 141 kms approximately. Take a break from this life-threatening pollution and visit the hills!

Distance from Delhi: 292 kilometres

Kanatal

This year, take a break from your monotonous life and explore the tranquility of Kanatal and discover the best of what Uttarakhand has to offer. An ideal holiday spot for a two-day trip from Delhi, Kanatal is a mjust-visit place for the nature lovers. Bonus – you can also pluck fresh apples from the orchards there. What else do you want? In fact, you can also club Haridwar and Rishikesh in your trip and enjoy a peaceful vacay with family!

Distance from Delhi: 315 kilometres

Jibhi

Jibhi, situated in the remote Banjar Valley of Himachal Pradesh, is one of our offbeat picks for a weekend getaway near Delhi. You can witness a breathtaking sunset over Tirthan Valley and indulge in scrumptious local cuisine. Nature lovers or trekkers – this is an ideal place to visit.

Distance from Delhi: 508 kilometres

Alwar

Pack your bags, get into your car and ride through the picturesque Aravalli Range to Alwar in Rajasthan. From magnificent forts, vibrant forests, historical places to green valleys, Alwar has a lot of interesting things to offer for the tourists.

Distance from Delhi: 167 km

The city’s AQI (Air Quality Index) was in the “very poor” category on Wednesday. The air quality deteriorated earlier this month after a widespread violation of the ban on crackers.