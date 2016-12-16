What is the point of taking a vacation? Some people go on holiday to get their adrenaline pumping. Others take vacations to spend time with their loved ones and family members. But most people really just want an escape from their daily routines and go somewhere peaceful where they can just enjoy nature, eat some good food and relax. There is nothing more rejuvenating than a peaceful place with a beautiful view and no noise. You can be with yourself and feel one with nature. It gives you time to reflect on your life and embark on a journey of self-discovery. India may across as a crowded and noisy place but you will be surprised to know that there are many places across the country where you can enjoy a peaceful holiday. Here are the 10 most peaceful places in India for you to consider while planning your next vacation.

Tosh

A beautiful village in Himachal Pradesh’s Parvati valley with breathtaking views all around, Tosh is quiet, peaceful and the best place to just relax absorbing in the nature around you. Not only is Tosh surrounded by greenery with views of a waterfall and snow-clad peaks, but it also has an ambiance that makes you feel at peace from the moment you step here. A walk in the village can be refreshing but mostly, you should just pick a room with a great view and spend your time relaxing and enjoying the stunning beauty all around.

Kudle

Located near Gokarna in Karnataka, Kudle beach is a pristine, spectacular beach perfect for those who want to just chill away from the hustle-bustle. The long-shore with golden sand makes for a great walk in the cool breeze. The sunset is simply spectacular and the fact that the beach is not as crowded as the nearby Om beach only makes it better. You can stay at the Kudle Beach View and Resort which offers all the amenities you will need.

Pondicherry

Known for its friendly, sleepy-town ambiance and French colonial architecture, Pondicherry is quite a popular attraction in India. However, despite its popularity, Pondicherry is home to several places where you can enjoy a peaceful vacation. Be it the lovely township of Auroville or the majestic Promenade beach, Pondicherry makes you feel peaceful with its pleasant weather and calm ambiance.

Dhanushkodi

Located at the southern tip of India, Dhanushkodi in Tamil Nadu is a deserted places dubbed as a ghost town by locals. The confluence of the calm, blue Indian Ocean and green, choppy Bay of Bengal makes for a wonderful sight. This abandoned town is ideal for those looking for an offbeat, quiet getaway. Best time to visit Dhanushkodi is during the winter months of December to February. You can stay at the government-run TTDC hotel in the area.

Orchha Fort

Known primarily for its historical monuments, Orchha in Madhya Pradesh is the former capital of the Bundela Rajput kings. It is one of India’s finest offbeat destinations visited only by those who do not like crowded tourist spots. The Orchha Fort complex, 14 cenotaphs or chhatris that serve as memorials to Orchha rulers and the popular Phool Bagh are major attractions worth visiting here. A walk in any of these complexes can make for a peaceful outing that takes you back in time.

Hampi

Hampi in Karnataka is known for its historic ruins that take you back to the era of the Vijaynagara empire. As a capital of the Vijayanagar Empire, Hampi was a prominent trade center for cotton, spices, horse and gemstones. It is believed that rubies and diamonds were sold on the streets and gold and silver were used currency. A visit to Hampi and a trip across its ruins including the Virupaksha temple and Lotus Palace will soothe our nerves. Hampi’s aura is so peaceful that you will forget about all your modern worries as you are taken back to a time when things were much simpler.

Nongriat

Cherrapunjee in Meghalaya is a popular tourist attraction and one of its wonders is the double-decker living root bridge in Nongriat. These bridges made out of roots of trees sometimes take as long as 15 years to complete and once done, can take the weight of as many as 50 people. They tend to get sturdier as time goes by. It takes a 3-hour trek across some beautiful views and shaky bridges to get to the double-decker living root bridges. Once here, you will forget about the rest of the world and only get immersed in the beauty, serenity and magic of nature. You can also choose to stay in the modest guest house here and if you do so, it will be the most peaceful experience you can ever dream of.

Pangong Tso

Pangong Tso is perhaps India’s most spectacular lake. Located at 14,270 ft in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ladakh region, Pangong Tso has become a rather popular tourist spot thanks to its appearance in the movie 3 idiots. Its stunning blue water against the backdrop of rugged brown mountains is a sight to behold till you die. Once you get away from the commercial restaurants and cafe at the beginning of the lake, you will notice that the huge stretch of the lake is as peaceful as it gets. You can sit gazing at its unreal beauty as you listen to the soft sound of the waves hitting the pebbles. Be advised that the lake is frozen during winter and the best time to visit Pangong is July to September.

Champawat

A quiet town in the hilly state of Uttarakhand, Champawat’s scenic beauty combined with quiet, pristine ambiance makes it a great place for a relaxing holiday away from the noise of urban activities. Located in the Kumaon region, Champawat is a lesser-known, offbeat destination which is surrounded by water on two sides and hills on the third. It also has a famous Shani temple called Manokamna Purn Mandir Kaula. The greenery surrounding this place, the pleasant weather and its quaint nature make it a peaceful holiday spot.

Silent Valley National Park

Located in Kerala’s Palakkad region, the Silent Valley national park is known for its ecological diversity. The Kunti river that flows through it amidst green hillocks adds to the stunning natural beauty of this place. You can access the Silent Valley National Park from Mukkali, from where you need to take a jeep or minibus and drive 30 km to reach the park’s entry point. Private vehicles are not allowed inside the reserve and therefore, crowds here are limited. The ambiance inside the park is simply majestic making it ideal for a peaceful vacation amidst nature. Be advised that you are not allowed to stay inside the valley and you can only enter the forest with an assigned guard and a permit.