Rome: Summer vacations just got a whole lot easier for travellers heading to Europe. After Greece, Italy has also relaxed some COVID-19 restrictions on Sunday before Europe’s peak summer tourist season, in a sign that life was increasingly returning to normal. Now, visitors to Italy no longer have to fill out the EU passenger locator form, a complicated online ordeal required at airport check-in.Also Read - Covid Travel Update: 9 Countries to Ease Restrictions From May 1

Italy also did away with the health pass that had been required to enter restaurants, cinemas, gyms and other venues. The green pass, which showed proof of vaccination, recovery from the virus or a recent negative test, is still required to access hospitals and nursing homes. Also Read - 'I Stand For Peace' Campaign Launched Across Europe, Thousands Join Initiative; Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Appeals For Harmony

Some indoor mask mandates in Italy also ended, including inside supermarkets, workplaces and stores. Masks are still required on public transport, in cinemas and in all health care facilities and nursing homes. Masks also remain highly recommended in Italy for all indoor activities, and private companies can still require them. Also Read - Kids At Risk: WHO Warns of Acute Hepatitis Affecting Liver. CDC Asks Docs To Report Cases

In Greece, where tourism accounts for about 20% of its GNP, enforcing the rules had already fallen off prior to Sunday. Greece’s civil aviation authority announced that it was lifting all COVID-19 rules for international and domestic flights except for the wearing of face masks during flights and at airports. Previously, air travellers were required to show proof of vaccination, a negative test or a recent recovery from the disease.

Vaccination certificates in Greece were abolished, not permanently, but from May 1 to August 31 and it will be determined in August whether to bring them back. Also suspended were restrictions on the number of customers in indoor spaces.

But masks are still required indoors and in vehicles in Greece, and experts recommend using them outdoors in crowded situations like concerts.

Like Italy, Greece saw tourism revenues plunge in 2020 and only partially rebound in 2021. Greece is now hoping for a record tourism year in 2022 — and so does neighbour Albania, where restrictions were also lifted Sunday.

(With Agency Inputs)