New Delhi: The UK government has issued an advisory to nationals planning to visit northeast India asking to exercise extreme caution. “transport may be affected in various parts of the region. You should exercise caution if you’re planning to travel in Northeast India, monitor local media for the latest information, follow instructions of the local authorities and allow more time for travel,” its website said.

Over 9,40,000 British nationals visited India in 2017. Most visits are trouble-free, it said.

According to reports, the foreign ministry of Israel warned its citizens to completely avoid going to the state of Assam because of “violent riots with an ethnic background stopping traffic and flights and disrupting internet and phone services.”

The ministry also warned against going to other states in the area since the riots could spread and disruptions in Assam could cause disruptions elsewhere. Israelis currently in Assam are asked to act according to instructions by officials such as the police.

France, too, has alerted its citizens to follow the news, follow instructions and rules put in place by the Indian authorities, and to stay away from any gathering, said reports.

Shillong became a tinderbox on Friday as protesters clashed with police outside Meghalaya Raj Bhavan. Curfew in the town which was clamped after protests over Citizenship Amendment Bill was relaxed from 10 am till 10 pm today but markets and shops which had opened downed their shutters and the traffic on the road turned into a trickle as rumours spread that the rally had turned violent.

Officials said that a number of tourists are stuck in Meghalaya in view of the protests in the state against the amended Citizenship Act.

The state government has started helplines for those who are stranded in Shillong or any other part of the state.

The helpline numbers are 7640908749/ 9854028087/ 0364-222855, 0364-2227050 and 9774618462.

(With PTI Inputs)