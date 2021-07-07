New Delhi: Recently, an exotic Indian location caught the eyes of Mahindra Group Chairman, Anand Mahindra which got him all excited and happy.Also Read - 5 Offbeat Places in Uttarakhand That You Should Explore Post COVID Lockdown

The business tycoon, who is also popular for his entertaining social media posts, came across a tweet with the stunning image showing a man in the pool surrounded by many trees under the open sky amidst the majestic mountains. One Twitter user named Siddharth Bakaria, President of Sahyog Foundation, had tweeted out the photo last month with the caption that read, "No other swimming pool is better than this natural swimming pool." After several days, the image caught the attention of Mahindra, who was blown away by the natural setting.

Supremely impressed by the pic, Mahindra mentioned that he wants to add the exotic location to his travel bucket list. He retweeted it and wrote, “Whaaaat?? I’ve never seen anything like this. This HAS to go in my travel bucket list as the ultimate swimming experience.”

Where is this stunning place located?

The location of the place was soon revealed on social media. The image was from a village in Uttarkhand’s Pithoragarh district. The photo of the village — known as Khela in Dharchula — was taken and shared by traveller and photographer Dhami Naresh last year. The place is located near the India-Nepal border.

Check out some of the other scenic hubs to explore in Dharchula, Uttarakhand

Even though Dharchula isn’t a popular tourist destination among other famous tourist attractions in Uttarakhand, it still has many sightseeing options where travellers can spend leisure time. Check them out.

Askot Sanctuary

For all the nature lovers, Askot Sanctuary is worth a visit. Surrounded by snow-capped mountains, the sanctuary is at a distance of 54km from Pithoragarh. Widely popular for its rich flora and fauna, the sanctuary has a diverse heritage.

Narayan Swami

You can visit this place for some peace and quiet. Narayan Swami, the spiritual center, was established in 1936 and is located 44 km away from Dharchula. The Ashram also features a school where mediation and library facilities are available. It is situated at an elevation of 2734 metres in the Pithoragarh district of Uttarakhand.

Jauljibi

Jauljibi is the small bazaar of Indo-Nepal border (Uttarakhand / Mahakali Zone) situated at the confluences of Kali and Gori Rivers. The place is best to visit in November as an annual trade fair takes place in its small bazaar.

Chirkila Dam

Lesser-known place in Uttarakhand, the Chirkila dam is built on the Kali river and has the capacity to produce energy up to 1500 kW. It supplies energy to the nearby villages and towns. As per the reports, the Uttarakhand government is planning to begin water sports on the lake to attract more tourists to the place.