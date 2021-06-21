7 Places Including India Where You Can Sip World's Most Expensive Teas

New Delhi: For many people here in India, tea is not just a drink – it is an experience in itself. (Tea lovers, y’all feel me?) Well, for the true tea connoisseur, it’s an experience of texture, aroma, flavours and what not! Here we have compiled a list of 7 places across the globe including India, where you can relish the world’s most expensive teas – making it your life’s one of the most memorable experiences. Scroll down for more details. Also Read - Rare Assam Tea Sells For Record Price of Rs 75,000 Per Kg, Know What's Special About It

7 Places Where You Can Sip World’s Most Expensive Teas

Da Hong Pao, China

Da Hong Pao is a type of oolong tea and is one of the most expensive teas found in the world. Oolong tea is basically a traditional Chinese tea. According to the reports, this popular tea's name translates to "Big Red Robe", a phrase symbolic of the story of an emperor who donated his robe in return for the tea that helped his mother because of its interesting health benefits. The tea leaves come from the trees in Wuyi Mountains in the south-east province of Fujian and they are extremely rare. Hence, the expensive price tag. Talking about the tea, a tea maker told BBC, "It looks fit for a beggar, but it's priced for an emperor and has the heart of the Buddha." It costs approximately Rs 2,90,813 and for a pot around Rs 7,30,569 approx.

Gyokuro, Japan

This rare tea originates from the Yame and Uji regions in Japan, and gyokuro translates to “jade dew” in Japanese. Interestingly, this one is a type of green tea that is grown in the shade and is kept away from the sunlight a few weeks before the harvesting process begins. Wondering why it is done? Well, by doing so builds amino acids in the leaves to give a sweet flavour to it. This one is super expensive as it approximately costs Rs 10,78,321. Would you dare to try this one?

Manohari Gold Tea, Assam

Here in India, you can get the experience of relishing one of the most expensive teas in the world. Yes, you heard us right! The Manohari gold tea is one of the most rare teas that is sold in Assam’s Dibrugarh district. Highly rich in medicinal properties, the tea buds are plucked in the morning so that their quality and aroma isn’t affected by the sun. As per the reports, in 2018, Manohari Gold became India’s most expensive tea. The tea estate sold the tea for Rs 39,001 per kg in 2018, Rs 50,000 per kg in 2019 and Rs 75,000 per kg in 2020. Ever tried this one?

Panda Dung Tea

As bizarre as it may sound, Panda poop is used as a fertilizer for the trees from which this tea leaf is picked, according to the Reuters. Basically, this tea was launched by Yanshi, an entrepreneur in southwest China, who grows tea in the mountainous Ya’an region in Sichuan. “Just like green tea, bamboo contains an element that can prevent cancer and enhance green tea’s anti-cancer effects if it is used as fertilizer for the tea,” he told SBC about the tea.

Silver Tips Imperial Tea

Darjeeling’s Silver Tips Imperial is manufactured in limited quantity every year in India. It is a type of oolong tea. A handmade semi-fermented light liquoring tea is somewhat silver in colour and has a unique aroma, texture, blend that sets it apart from other teas. Did you know the plucking of the leaves only takes place during the full moon day and night? As per the reports, this one is sold at Rs 30,000 per kilogram approx usually. In 2014, it became India’s most expensive tea and was auctioned at Rs 1,35,00 per kilogram.

Tieguanyin Tea, China

This one is named after the Chinese goddess of mercy, Guanyin, and this variety of aromatic oolong tea has its roots in the Anxi County in the Fujian province of China. Notably, the leaves are left exposed to the sun rays to wither after which they are oxidised and roasted. Depending on the preparation and processing, the leaves can produce a green tea variation, or a longer roasted black tea variation. Interesting right? Well, the leaves are expensive because of its rarity. Also, they can be used about seven times before they lose flavour. It costs about Rs 30,968 per kilogram.

Yellow Gold Buds, Singapore

Lastly, Yellow Gold Buds – one of the most expensive teas around the world. This tea is only harvested and found in Singapore. Its leaves are of yellow colour as they are painted with gold and are widely considered to have immense health benefits. The Yellow Buds are plucked in just one day in a year. Due to the gold, it is roughly priced at Rs 7,72,943 for a kilogram.

Don’t forget to tell us which one you would try first.