Khajuraho Dance Festival 2022: From February 20 to February 26, the 48th Khajuraho Dance Festival will take place. The festival is one of the most well-known in the country, showcasing a variety of dance genres from across the country. Renowned dance performers from India and around the world will perform here.

The event will be inaugurated by Mangubhai C. Patel, Governor of Madhya Pradesh, as well as other dignitaries such as Usha Thakur, Minister of Tourism, Culture, and Spirituality; Om Prakash Sakhlecha, Minister of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises; and MP Vishnu Dutt Sharma. The festival's 48th iteration will be part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav programme, which will commemorate India's 75th anniversary of independence.

This year's festival will also feature a number of prominent events centered on the cultural landscape of Indian dance genres. Visitors will also be treated to an art travel exhibition focused on Kathak-Nepathya, as well as art exhibitions from other nations and dialogues with artists and art historians. It is a one-stop-shop for artists and art enthusiasts.

About Khajuraho:

Khajuraho is a historic gem with plenty to see and do for visitors. Located in Madhya Pradesh’s Panna District’s Ajaigarh Tehsil, it is a temple town. The well-known works of art are sensual in character, mesmerising and perplexing at the same time. Khajuraho is also a place steeped in myths and stories, and its rich past makes it an ideal setting for a dance festival.

This picturesque village in the middle of nowhere is a one-of-a-kind camping spot. Enjoy the luxury of Swiss luxury tents, intimate moments around the bonfire, live music, and a starlight trip to Panna’s hill. Your trip will be enhanced by a night forest safari and a boat safari. As renowned artists perform in front of historical structures, see the magnificent city reveal its architectural grandeur.

What you must know:

Everyone is welcome to attend.

The event will operate on a first-come, first-served basis.

It is possible to alter the programme.

Covid standards must be followed at all times.

Wear a mask and follow social distancing.

Are you excited to visit the heart of India? Pack your bags and head to Khajuraho NOW.