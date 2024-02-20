Experience Ramgarh With Seclude Willows – An Off-Beat Location To Spend Your Weekend in Tranquility

Home

Seclude Willows: Nestled amidst the serene hills of Uttarakhand lies a hidden gem waiting to be explored: Seclude Ramgarh. The place offers perfect small vacation to rejuvenate yourself.

Sometimes, amid the hustle and bustle of the city, one would want to have a weekend getaway, and what could be a better place than to visit the hills for a small vacation? Major tourist attractions such as Manali, Kasauli, Shimla and others have become overly crowded. As a result, finding peace in these places becomes a bit of a task. But, what if we tell you that there is a secret gem in the Kumaon region of Uttarakhand, which is not just scenic, but will also give you the needed peace, relaxation and time to introspect yourself? Yes, a beautiful place named Ramgarh, also known as the ‘The Fruit Bowl Of Uttarakhand’, has regained prominence, thanks to the positive reputation it has garnered through word of mouth.

Ramgarh, An Off Beat Location

As soon as an extended weekend hits, people run towards the mountains. Manali, Shimla, and Kasauli have become the go-to destinations for people, especially for those residing in the North. However, there are a few places which are still considered as hidden gems, and Ramgarh is one of them. Nestled in the serene hills of the Indian subcontinent, Ramgarh is a picturesque destination that seems to have sprung from the pages of a fairy tale.

Located in the state of Uttarakhand, Ramgarh is a hidden gem known for its lush orchards, dense forests, that leave visitors in awe. Often referred to as the ‘Fruit Bowl of Kumaon,’ this quaint hill station offers a perfect escape from the hustle and bustle of city life, making it an ideal destination for nature lovers, adventure enthusiasts, and those seeking tranquillity.

The place is not only about scenic views but is also a state of wonder. If you are looking for peace and want to spend a relaxing weekend away from the city, Ramgarh is the place for you. It will provide you with the opportunity to clear your mind of daily stress, thereby helping with anxiety and bettering your mental health.

How to Reach Ramgarh?

Since Ramgarh is considered one of the remote locations, reaching here can be a task. However, one can always opt for a train ride to Kathgodam and then book a cab to Ramgarh. Another aspect of staying in Ramgarh is the accommodation or the hotels. This is where the Seclude Willows comes into the picture.

Seclude Willows: Unwind, Reconnect, Rediscover

If you want to experience the hospitality of Ramgarh, then Seclude Willows is the place one should visit. Every corner at Seclude Willows is enveloped in a sense of serenity. Surrounded by lush greenery and towering pine trees, the resort exudes an aura of calmness, inviting one to leave behind the stresses of daily life and immerse themselves in the natural beauty.

How to Reach Seclude Willows?

If you’re planning a trip to Seclude, reaching the resort is most conveniently done by car. You have the option of driving your own vehicle or booking a cab from Kathgodam railway station to Seclude Willows. The journey from Delhi to Willows by car typically takes around 7 hours, offering scenic views along the way.

Alternatively, if you prefer travelling by train, the Shatabdi Express would be the best option. The train departs at 6:20 in the morning from New Delhi Railway Station and arrives at Kathgodam by 11:55 in the afternoon. Upon reaching Kathgodam, a 2.5-hour car drive will seamlessly transport you to Seclude Willows.

Accommodation – 5/5

Making it a memorable experience for all the visitors, the staff at Seclude Willows have given a unique yet meaningful name to all their rooms. Starting from Cherry Blossom, where one would find a Cherry Blossom tree just outside the room, to Blue Poppies, which has entirely blue decor, the property has amazing rooms which offer picturesque landscapes.

Tariff: Since the property has different rooms, the tariff for each room differs based on its occupancy, view type, and food facilities. According to Seclude’s official website, rooms with occupancy of three people without breakfast will cost between Rs. 6,000 to 6,500, (including taxes) and with breakfast, it will cost around Rs. 7,800 for a single day. On the other hand, rooms which have occupancy for four people are priced at Rs. 7,500 and with breakfast Rs. 9,200 including taxes.

Food And Staff’s Hospitality – 5/5

Another best feature of the property is the delectable cuisine offered at the resort. From hearty breakfasts featuring freshly baked bread and locally sourced fruits to mouth-watering dinners showcasing the flavours of the region. Also, the property has its own bakery, which offers delicious read, rolls, cookies, pies, pastries, and muffins leaving people craving for more.

From Pahadi Rajma (beans) to Kurkuri Bhindi (crispy ladyfinger) cooked in authentic spices, the food at the willows made by their chef is a must-try. The majority of the staff working at the Willows are local, who not only gives you a taste of the authentic cuisine but also makes you feel the warmth and the beautiful culture of the small village.

Tourist Attraction Near Seclude Willows

After spending good quality time at Seclude Willows, one can step out to explore different places around the property. From verdant orchards to historic landmarks, there’s something for every traveller near Seclude Willows.

Ramgarh Orchards: Known for its extensive orchards brimming with apple, apricot, peach, oranges, and pear trees, Ramgarh is a place where one can experience nature’s beauty. A leisurely stroll through these orchards, especially during the blooming season, offer a sensory delight.

Tagore Top: A 30-minute drive from Seclude to Tagore Top is a must-try. The tourist destination is named after the famous Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore, and it is a scenic viewpoint that offers panoramic views of the surrounding Himalayan ranges.

Nathuakhan: Another tourist destination from the property is Nathuakhan, which is hardly a 20-minute drive away. Nathuakhan is a peaceful village known for its rustic charm.

Bhimtal Lake: Whether coming back to Delhi or going to Willows, one must make a stop at Bhimtal. The place is a serene water body fringed by lush greenery and hills.

Nainital: Last but not the least, those who wish to experience the hustle and bustle of the hill station, they must visit Nainital, which is a 1.5-hour ride from Seclude Willows.

From the tranquil ambience of Ramgarh to the warm hospitality of Seclude Willows, every aspect of your stay at the property promises to be a memorable experience. Spending a weekend with your loved ones at the Seclude in Ramgarh is a perfect blend of serenity, comfort, and natural beauty, making it an ideal destination to enjoy. The perfect time to visit Ramgarh is October to May because of the weather and to enjoy the orchards which will be in full bloom during this time.

