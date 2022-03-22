Srinagar’s Tulip Garden: All of the spring season’s major attractions are ready to greet visitors to Asia’s largest Tulip Garden in Srinagar. It will open its doors to the public on March 23, 2022. This year, 1.5 million tulips will blossom in the garden, with 68 different varieties of gorgeous colours to greet visitors. During the event, it’s likely that a notable celebrity would be invited to entertain the visitors. As a result, the appeal is multiplied.Also Read - Shekhawati Festival 2022: Significance And Major Attractions of Culturally Rich Fest in Rajasthan

This garden, which covers around 30 hectares and is located in Daman, on the banks of Dal Lake, is part of the Jabarwan highlands. In 2007, the Tulip Garden in Srinagar opened to boost tourism in the Kashmir Valley. Since then, it has become the first tourist draw during the spring season. Thousands of tourists visit each year. The duration of tourism in Kashmir has increased by a month as a result of the establishment of this garden.

This garden, which opened in 2007, is now one of the most well-known in the world. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also tweeted photographs of this tulip garden on Twitter last year, and as a result of that post, the garden's popularity grew even more.

Check these bewitching pictures from the Tulip Garden:

The garden area has been expanded to incorporate more green spaces, with the comfort of visitors in mind. Daffodils, hyacinths, narcissus, and other beautiful plants are planted to add colour to the space. The garden will be enhanced with a water channel that runs through the terraces. Outside the garden area, visitors will be able to purchase souvenirs and sample Kashmiri cuisine. This would be achievable thanks to the beautifully adorned vendors and kiosks displaying Kashmiri cuisine and handicrafts.

As per tourism department official, “This year, about 1.5 million tulip bulbs from 68 different types were planted. We hope that this garden would be a popular tourism destination for visitors from all over the country and the world, attracting thousands of visitors to Kashmir.”

This time, in order to make the garden more appealing and pleasant, an open-air cafeteria has been established in the garden, which will serve as the major attraction for visitors. The tourism business in Kashmir has suffered greatly in the previous three years as a result of Covid. The Tulip Garden was also open for a few days before being closed by the administration, however, lakhs of tourists visited it during those few days.

The Tulip Garden in Srinagar heralds the start of the valley’s tourism season. The tourism department is continually making phone calls to find out when this garden will open to the public, both domestically and internationally. This year, the number of visitors to the Tulip Garden is expected to double. And every previous record will be shattered.