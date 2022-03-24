On Tuesday, Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari promised to reduce the time travel from Srinagar in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir to Mumbai to just 20 hours by road. The long wait is finally over! You can make your road trip plans and map from North to West via easy and hassle free roads.Also Read - Maharashtra Govt To Hold Meeting To Review COVID-19 Curbs Amid Dip in Cases

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said that extensive road networks in the Himalayan Region will help boost tourism in the area during his last year’s visit. The work on Zojila and Z Morh tunnels were on progress. Currently, the ministry is on a two day visit to the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir. Also Read - Electric Vehicles Costs To Be At Par With Petrol-Run Automobiles In 2 Years, Centre Makes Big Announcement

At present, 1000 people are working inside the Zojila Tunnel, that too in -8°C. One will be able to reach Mumbai within 20 hours from Srinagar before the end of this year. : Union Minister Shri @nitin_gadkari ji pic.twitter.com/k2yPODwx8B — Office Of Nitin Gadkari (@OfficeOfNG) March 22, 2022

Also Read - Experience The Beauty of Tulip Garden in Srinagar From March 23 - See Magnificent Pictures

What is New Tunnel About?

India’s longest road tunnel and Asia’s longest bi-directional tunnel is Zojila tunnel. According to livemint.com, Zojila tunnel is located at existing highway (NH-01) starting from Sonamarg (UT of J&K) and ending at Minamarg (UT of Ladakh) at an elevation ranging from 2700m to 3300m, thus making the Zojila Tunnel (13.2 km) the longest tunnel at this elevation in Asia region.

When Will The Project End?

Currently, 1000 people are working inside the Zojila Tunnel as said by the minister in Lok Sabha.

They are working in -8 degree Celsius.

People can now travel from Mumbai and reach Srinagar within 20 hours.

The project will be completed by the end of this year.

How is The Tunnel Helpful?

According to the minister, Zojila tunnel project will provide connectivity irrespective of weather conditions to the Union Territory of Ladakh. The minister gave assurance the work on the Zojila Tunnel is on full swing and the NHIDCL are all set to continue the work during the months of winter. The minister said that all efforts are being invested and the project will be well completed before the scheduled date. Along with this, several other tunnels and connecting tunnels are being construction. Tunnel is being constructed from Z-Morh in the National Highway -1 to Zojila tunnel will be constructed in the Zojila Ghats between Sonamarg and Kargil. At present, the entire work is divided into two divisions or units in the 33km span.

The current site location falls into seismic zone IV and all precautionary measures are taken to safeguard and protect the structures in the project.