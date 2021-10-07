International Travel News: As fully vaccinated travellers can now enter Thailand, the government of Thailand is pushing ahead with a contentious proposal to charge tourism fee in 2022 to subsidise tourism-related projects. It wouldn’t be wrong to say that this move may complicate Thailand’s efforts to build back the tourism industry in the country ravaged by the Covid-19 pandemic.Also Read - Amid Covid Third Wave Scare, About 46% Indians Plan to Travel in October-December, Says Survey

What is a ‘Tourism Fee’?

Under this intiative, the Thailand government is planning to charge visitors 500 baht (about INR 1100) for a tourism transformation fund that will focus on eco-friendly tourism. Informing more about the new development, as reported by ToI, the Tourism Authority of Thailand governor Yuthasak Supasorn said that their main aim is to get 5 billion baht in the first year. Also Read - International Flights: Thailand Begins Visa On Arrival Facility For 18 Countries Including India | Complete List Here

What the Governor Has Said?

The governor said, “The projects should be co-creations and the government should use the fund to support projects that can create an economic impact. The additional cost won’t have an impact on tourists as we want to focus on the quality market… We hope this fund will support a national tourism makeover creating more safe and clean places.” Also Read - Indians Can Now Fly to Germany. Check Latest Covid Guidelines Here

However, it is not yet decided how the fee will be collected from tourists arriving in the country. The government is planning to set up a committee to determine how projects will be deemed eligible for financial support.

The proposal of a “tourism fee” has been on the discussion table for years and the latest development comes as Thailand is gradually reopening its borders to travellers from across the globe.

Last week, Thailand shortened the quarantine period for the program, allowing fully vaccinated tourists to travel anywhere in Thailand after only seven days. Previously, travellers were limited to specific areas for 14 days, according to the Tourism Authority of Thailand.

The country has been reopening to foreign tourists by introducing various tourism programs such as the Phuket Sandbox program and the Samui Plus program on Koh Samui.

Good News for Travellers

Thailand is now planning to welcome international tourists in Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Ranong and Chon Buri from November 1.

The Royal Thai Embassy in New Delhi has announced that Thailand has started the ‘Visa On Arrival’ facility for Indian passport holders from October 1, 2021. Click here to know more.