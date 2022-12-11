Exploration On Wheels: 5 Unexplored Scenic Train Journeys In India

Exploring new places, cultures and cuisine is a different experience but the journey to the destination is also important. There are lots of experiences and anecdotes that come out of those hours long rides

5 Unexplored Scenic Train Journeys In India

Train journeys: Satiating that wanderlust is one of the most satisfying feelings. Exploring new places, cultures and cuisine is a different experience but the journey to the destination is also important. There are lots of experiences and anecdotes that come out of those hours long rides some, sometimes sweet sometimes salty. While booking tickets to plane is a common trends, nothing can beats the experiences of train rides.

According to Dinesh Kumar Kotha, Co-founder and CEO, ConfirmTkt, planning a vacation rarely encompasses a train journey anymore. And when it does, the memory takes us back to our childhood days when trips signified embarking on beautiful train journeys with friends and siblings and fighting over grabbing the window seat. We have nostalgic memories of how we admired the changing mesmerising landscapes as the trains crossed villages and towns and families chitchatted over a warm cup of tea and delicious snacks accompanied by playing card games.

Kotha has suggested a roundup of five lesser-known places people should explore via train rides to enjoy picturesque beauty In India.

Goa to Londa

It is one of India’s most stunning train routes that remains on the new list of travelers. The Goa to Londa route passes through the Ghats and connects Goa’s Vasco Da Gama with Karnataka’s Londa. The three-and-a-half-hour train journey provides a mini roller coaster ride experience as the train moves up the Western Ghats, enabling us to enjoy the mystic nature and lush greens, followed by wet mountains. It is a never-miss train ride experience as we view mountains dotted with stunning waterfalls. The most magnificent Dudhsagar (sea of milk) falls, gushing down from a height of 310 meters (1017 feet), enable us to forget stress for one moment.

Mumbai to Pune

The Mumbai to Pune train journey offers travelers a series of scenic views and the phenomenal experience of being with nature. A train like Pragati Express by the Indian Railways has introduced the Vistadome coach on the Pune-Mumbai rail route, enabling passengers to relish nature’s beauty through the three-hour journey. Other trains with Vistadome coaches include Mumbai-Pune Deccan Express, Mumbai-Pune Deccan Queen, and Mumbai-Madgaon Janshatabdi Express. As the train traverses misty hill stations in the Western Ghats and clubs up the craggy hills, one should not forget lip-smacking vada pavs on the route’s first stop at Karjat.

Siliguri to Alipurduar

The Siliguri to Alipurduar route is a 3 to 4-hour journey by train. The train passes through numerous forests and wildlife sanctuaries (like Mahananda, Chapramari, Jaldapara, and Buxa). Besides, passengers can view many stream crossings along the way. If luck favors, one can spot deer, elephants, monkeys, birds, and even tigers at Buxa.

Mandapam to Pamban

It is the ideal route and one of the top ten Indian train journeys for those young souls who love experiencing thrills and adventures on every trip. The Pamban Bridge, situated in the South Indian state of Tamil Nadu, is the longest in the country that is constructed over a bay. It connects Mandapam in mainland Tamil Nadu to Pamban Island in Rameswaram. The journey becomes more exciting and truly unforgettable when the train runs through the 2.2-kilometre-long cantilever bridge over the sea.

Kendujhargarh to Bhubaneswar

The train route from Kendujhargarh to Bhubneshwar gives the experience of several waterfalls in the small town (Kendujhargarh) and reaches the busy city of Bhubneshwar, Odisha. Passengers can experience stunning landscapes, paddy fields, and beautiful villages surrounded by hills throughout the five-hour train journey. When passengers travel in the evening over the morning, they can notice the majestic sunset, which is one of the most sought-after attractions in Odisha.

After all, train journeys make their journey a fairytale with non-stop dramatic views into the heart of mother nature.