Kerala: The nature lover's haven, Kerala is truly a paradise on Earth. From exceptionally beautiful beaches, dazzling backwater, and lush green valleys, this Southern state is India's most famous tourist spot.

Are you a wildlife enthusiast? Then, the forests of Kerala are totally worth exploring. They are situated in the southern locale of the Western Ghats ranges. Kerala has copious wildlife sanctuaries and national parks, making it a perfect destination for both nature and animal lovers. Booking customized packages will ensure nature lovers can add as many of these delightful parks as they want in their itinerary.

Moreover, all the national parks are diligently maintained and the tourism doesn't impact the animal's habitat there.

Here, we have curated a list of four best national parks in Kerala that you can visit with your family on your next trip. Check them out.

Eravikulam National Park

Entry Fee: Rs 125/- (Adults), Rs 95/- (Children), and Rs 420/- (Foreigners)

Time: 7 am to 4 pm

Best time to visit: November to April

If you are longing to visit Munnar, you shouldn’t forget to head for Eravikulam National Park. It is the most visited and searched national park in Kerala and well-known for the dangerous creatures like Nilgiri Tahr.

This national park is also popular for another special reason. Here, you can witness the blooming of Neelakurinji flowers – only if you are in luck! Neelakurinji flowers bloom only once in every 12 years.

Inside the park, the wildlife hub, Anamudi Peak, is located, at a height of 2695 meters. This place is great for trekkers too. Go ahead, climb the hill, and enjoy the scenic beauty of the mountaintop!

Silent Valley National Park

Entry Fee: Rs 50/- (Adults), Rs 250/- (Foreigners), Rs 250/- per Jeep, and Rs 140/- per person (Bus fare). For safari, 5-pax Jeep including guide fee will be Rs 1600/-

Time: 7 am to 3 pm

Best time to visit: November to February

Have much predilection for observing vicious wildlife creatures? Silent Valley National Park would be your best-in-class destination to watch sambhars, tigers, jaguars, along with a wide collection of remarkable vegetation.

In fact, trekkers can go on a 7-km trek here to unravel the forest’s riddles or can also hop on the hills above 1376 meters of sea level. If you think this is fascinating enough and you want to indulge in the most exciting trip to Kerala, ekeralatourism.net offers various exclusive tour packages, considering all your needs. Check them out.

Periyar National Park

Entry Fee: Rs 45/- (Adults), Rs 15/- (Children), and Rs 500/- (Foreigners)

Time: 7 am to 6 pm

Best time to visit: March and April for spotting animals at the lakeside and June to August to revel in the lush green valleys and enjoy water showers.

Periyar National Park is Kerala’s renowned tiger reserve hub. Not only tigers, but it’s also the authentic abode of the elephants. The significant thing about this top-notch national park is you can visit here anytime without any restrictions.

Apart from elephants and tigers, you will hear chattering sounds of different species of birds, watch various reptiles basking in the sun beside the lake, and many more. The natural beauty of this place is mesmerizing, and you can’t resist taking soulful pictures and posting those on your Instagram stories. Don’t believe us? Go and explore it yourself.

Peppara Wildlife Sanctuary

Entry Fee: Rs 50/- (Adults), Rs 35/- (Children), and Rs 150/- (Foreigners)

Time: 10 am to 6 pm

Best time to visit: November to April

Peppara is another must-visit wildlife sanctuaries in Kerala, which is mostly recognized for its unique eucalyptus plantations and diverse range of flora and fauna. It remains open all through the year and is located in the vicinity of the Peppara Dam on the Karamana River.

It is home to 43 different mammals’ species, 233 birds’ species, 46 different reptiles, 13 different species of amphibians, and 27 precious fish breeds.

Summary

All the aforementioned national parks of Kerala are the dense forests situated amidst the Western Ghats. The long list of animals you can spot here are tigers, deers, wilderness felines, wild mutts, elephants, Indian Bison, monkeys, and many more. These are the few bucket-listed national parks for every nature lover out there. It’s pretty comprehensible why hodophiles choose these parks of Kerala every time over others!

(With inputs from ANI/ATK)