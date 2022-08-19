New Delhi: The application management system for Canada’s immigration programme, the Express Entry process, may see some changes next year. According to Canadian Immigration Minister Sean Fraser, the country would be looking for specific skills in candidates, and in doing so, “Canada would be able to select more immigrants who are already primed for success in the labour market,” reported CIC News.Also Read - After US, Canada Visa Appointments For Indian Students Delayed As High Commission Issues Update. Deets Here

Changes to Express Entry in 2023

Express Entry targets skilled workers who are best suited to helping close the gaps in Canada’s labour force by responding to labour market needs. Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC), invites candidates through Express Entry, which is highly dependent on Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS) scores. Also Read - CWG 2022: Aussie Swimmer Emma McKeon Has Won More Gold Than 56 Countries

But now, the report said that IRCC considering holding Express Entry draws that target specific skills and occupations in the future, rather than relying solely on a CRS score.  By inviting candidates through Express Entry, IRCC can process applications more efficiently as the candidates have already met a baseline of eligibility, according to their CRS score. Now that draws have resumed, IRCC aims for a processing standard of six months for new applications. Also Read - Jobs Abroad: Good News! Canada Has More Than 10 Lakh Vacancies in Multiple Sectors

Owing to the labour shortage in the country, Canada is gearing up to provide permanent resident status to 55,900 candidates through Express Entry in 2022 and this number is expected to increase to 111,500 by the end of 2024.

“The goal is really to maximize the contribution that a newcomer can make in their communities, so they’re set up for success when they arrive, but also that they’re going to meet the needs of the community where they’re going to reside,” said Fraser.

“I expect we’re going to see potential increase of retention rates have opened up because people are coming in where they know they have opportunities because that was the basis of their invitation to apply,” he added.

What is Express Entry?

Express Entry is the application management system for three Canadian immigration programs–the Canadian Experience Class (CEC), the Federal Skilled Worker Program (FSWP) and the Federal Skilled Trades Program (FSTP).

Express Entry uses a points-based system, the Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS), to rank candidates’ profiles. The top-scoring candidates receive an Invitation to Apply (ITA) for permanent residency (PR).

After the candidate applies, an IRCC officer reviews the application and makes a decision, the CIC report said. The officer then asks for biometrics and may set up an interview or request more documents from the candidates. Once this is complete, if approved, the candidate gets the status of permanent resident of Canada.