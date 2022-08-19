New Delhi: The application management system for Canada’s immigration programme, the Express Entry process, may see some changes next year. According to Canadian Immigration Minister Sean Fraser, the country would be looking for specific skills in candidates, and in doing so, “Canada would be able to select more immigrants who are already primed for success in the labour market,” reported CIC News.Also Read - After US, Canada Visa Appointments For Indian Students Delayed As High Commission Issues Update. Deets Here

Changes to Express Entry in 2023

Express Entry targets skilled workers who are best suited to helping close the gaps in Canada’s labour force by responding to labour market needs. Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC), invites candidates through Express Entry, which is highly dependent on Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS) scores. Also Read - CWG 2022: Aussie Swimmer Emma McKeon Has Won More Gold Than 56 Countries

But now, the report said that IRCC considering holding Express Entry draws that target specific skills and occupations in the future, rather than relying solely on a CRS score. By inviting candidates through Express Entry, IRCC can process applications more efficiently as the candidates have already met a baseline of eligibility, according to their CRS score. Now that draws have resumed, IRCC aims for a processing standard of six months for new applications. Also Read - Jobs Abroad: Good News! Canada Has More Than 10 Lakh Vacancies in Multiple Sectors