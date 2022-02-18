The FAITH policy federation (ADTOI, ATOAI, FHRAI, HAI, IATO, ICPB, IHHA, ITTA, TAAI, TAFI) has produced an India tourism vision with a vision statement, targets, and a concrete execution route to begin now for the country honouring the 75th golden year of Indian independence.Also Read - 5 Reasons To Engross Yourself on Prime Video’s Psychological Thriller 'Bestseller'

Nakul Anand, Chairman of FAITH, discussed FAITH’s vision statement for Indian tourism during the virtual interaction. The goal of the vision document, according to him, is to make Indian tourism preferred and loved by both international and domestic tourists, as well as to provide economic and wealth creation chances for tourism, travel, and hospitality businesses in India. It aims to become a role model sector for sustainable and inclusive growth. Also Read - MP Startup Earns Million Dollar By Finding Bugs For Apple, Google And Samsung - Watch

The document, which was to be given to the Union and state governments, outlined essential action targets in multiples of 75, with all signs pointing to the country’s 75th anniversary. These include attracting 75 million inbound tourists, doubling inbound tourism’s foreign exchange earnings to USD 75 billion, doubling local tourism visits to 75 billion, and doubling incoming tourism’s direct and indirect employment prospects in hotels, tour operators, tourism transportation, food services, and tourist-related services in the public and private sectors. Also Read - LIVE IND vs WI 2nd T20 Score and Match Updates: Rohit Sharma-led Team India Will Look To Seal Series

To fulfill the aims, FAITH tourist vision 2035 recommends four strategic pillars and action strategies under each of these strategic pillars.

Shared national tourism approach

Tourism to be a concurrent subject as a shared execution between centre & state Tourism Exports be treated at par with other exports & services and such transactions may be zero rated for GST without stopping the flow of input credits National Tourism Council of PM & CMs Registered Tourism service provides with a single centre-state unique id for quality assurance All Tourism projects and plans based around Sustainable Design Principles

Value accretive regulations

GST rates 10% with full set-offs on hotels and restaurants and 1% on travel intermediaries and .1% on ticketing, all GST setoffs on fuel, liquor, construction, tourism transportation fees Travel credit for domestic travel and MICE Single window e – clearance for all projects National seamless Tourist transportation Single source-verified credits based Hospitality and Tourism skilling

Investment drivers

Set up 200 Centres of Excellence across States through Swadesh Darshan and Prasad schemes each with to 0.1 mn Foreign Tourists and 20 mn Domestic Tourists leading to 20 mn Foreign and 4 bn DTVs Industrial rates in all States on Utilities Set up 5 Mega Tourism Zones each with almost 10 mn Foreign Tourists and 200 mn Domestic Tourist Visits (DTVs) leading to 50 mn Foreign tourists and 1 bn DTVs Target almost 1 mn new Hospitality rooms on identified land banks Tourism to be declared a critical socio commercial infrastructure Create Last Mile Connectivity to all destinations boosting their visitation attractiveness

Market excellence