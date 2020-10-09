COVID-19 impacted the travel industry massively but gradually this sector is getting back to its normal track and tourist destinations across India and the world are now welcoming guests. Joining the list of such destinations, Gulmarg is also now welcoming travellers and has opened the gondola ride after a gap of 6 months after the hill station saw its first snowfall last week. Also Read - 'If There is Threat to Amarnath Yatra, Then Why is Gulmarg Being Emptied': Omar Abdullah Reacts to Govt Advisory

Notably, gondola cars are one of the highest cable cars in the world. The gondola ride is one of the highlights of Gulmarg tourism. It helps you admire the breathtaking beauty of Gulmarg better by taking you to pine-covered forests in the Himalayas.

Reportedly, this year, the gondola ride operation has generated Rs. 78000 on day 1. The ticket for the same costs around 740 to 950. The gondola ride takes you to the highest altitude of approximately up to 12000 feet.

Currently, it is operational only on weekends and the tourists need to follow the safety protocol before getting aboard. Everyone coming for the gondola ride is needed to wear masks and maintain the social distancing norms. Notably, after every use, the gondola cabins are being sanitized properly to prevent the risk of spreading COVID-19.

According to officials, “No tourist shall be allowed to board the Gondola without masks and any tourist with temperature exceeding 99°F shall not be allowed to enter the premises of the ropeway. This is for the information of tourists visiting Gulmarg.”