Chennai: The temple town of Chidambaram is Tamil Nadu's best kept secret. Situated in the Cuddalore district of Tamil Nadu, Chidambaram lies around 200 km from the capital city of Chennai. Synonymous with ancient temples and vibrant festivities, the town ranks high in terms of immense religious significance, rich culture and vital tradition. Speaking of its historical significance, the town was ruled by the Cholas, Pandyas, Marathas and finally the British and is currently thriving on religious tourism.

In the town, lies the Chidambaram temple, also known as the Thillai Nataraja Temple, which is literally the soul of Chidambaram. The magnificent temple is one among the five holiest temples of Lord Shiva or Pancha Bootha Sthalas. The temple is a mammoth structure and an architectural marvel – which you should visit at least once in your lifetime!

Scroll down for more interesting facts about the temple.

5 Fascinating Facts About Thillai Nataraja Temple in Chidambaram – Tamil Nadu’s Hidden Gem

1. Dedicated to Lord Shiva

Dedicated to Lord Shiva, Thillai Nataraja Temple is of immense religious significance for the followers of Shaivism making it an extremely popular pilgrimage destination in the South of India.

2. Shiva is seen performing ‘Ananda Tandava’

Normally, Lord Shiva is depicted in the form of a ‘Linga’ which is the classic and most commonly found form. However, here in this temple, the highlight is that Shiva is depicted in dancing form and is seen performing “Ananda Tandava”, which translates to “dance of delight”.

3. Shiva Vishnu worshipped together

Interestingly, what’s more fascinating here is that, Chidambaram temple is one of the rare temples dedicated to both the Shaivite and Vaishnavite deities. Lord Govindaraja Perumal too is worshipped here.

4. Magnificent history

Synonymous with rich history, the ancient temple has undergone several renovations during the reign of various dynasties like the Pallavas, Cholas, Pandyas and Cheras and what stands tall today is the structure of 12th-13th century. It is definitely an architectural marvel!

5. Spectacular architecture

The massive temple structure has nine gateways and four of these are adorned by “gopurams” or towers that are decorated with highly exquisite and intricate carvings. There are five elaborate halls in the temple of which the Raja Sabha or the 1000-pillared hall is one of the most splendid features of the temple. In Tamil, there’s a popular saying, “gopuram darisanam kodi punyam”, which translates to “sight of a temple tower is worth 10 million pious activities.”

How to reach Chidambaram?

Chidambaram is very well connected by airways, railways and roadways.

The nearest airports to the town are those located in Tiruchirapalli, 165 km away and Chennai, which is a little over 200 km away.

The temple town is well connected by train with major South Indian cities and towns in Tamil Nadu.

Meanwhile there are also a number of private and public buses that ply from major cities and towns of South India to Chidambaram.

Best time to visit

Travellers take note! The best time to visit the town is between November and February due to the pleasant weather and the annual temple festivities in the Shiva temple.

When are you planning to visit this fascinating temple situated right in the heart of this quaint town?