Father-Daughter Trips Across India: India, as a melting pot of cultures and ethnicities, presents some of the best vacation spots for your father. Folks, Father’s Day 2022 is coming fast! So now is the time to spoil that one person in your life who, regardless of his income, always goes out of his way to make you feel special. Take a break and either send him on a once-in-a-lifetime adventure or, better yet, join him on his adventure.

Traveling with your father may be both thrilling and reassuring. The excitement of sharing an unknown location, as well as the comfort that no matter how much you fight, you’ll still go home together. Here are some sites to take your father across India that are full of gorgeous, historic, and truly mesmerizing beauty that your father will love.

1. RISHIKESH

You can not only visit the many temples and trek to the shrines within the Himalayas, but you can also partake in adventure activities such as water rafting. A little physical adventure here and there never hurts, and river rafting is one of the safest yet most thrilling ways to accomplish it. You can do the same with your father in Rishikesh, and trust me, it will be something he will remember for the rest of his life.

2. VARANASI

Millions of people gather here to see the faceted diyas move sideways and in circles in a rhythmic pattern. The music and lights infuse the city with a sense of excitement and optimism. Make a pilgrimage to Kashi with your father to receive spiritual cleansing for the two of you! Visit the ghats to see the night aarti, sample the city’s numerous delectable chaats, and pay a visit to the various temples. You should also take a boat ride on the Ganges if your father appreciates unusual adventures.

3. NASHIK

You should plan your trip to Nashik as soon as possible if your father enjoys a nice drink and appreciates the luxuries. Sula, widely recognized as the top winery in the country, offers paid tours all year to show off its world-class procedures for turning grapes into wine. The winemaking process serves only as an excuse for the multiple tasting sessions and lavish stay at the property. Your father would simply love it!

4. PUDUCHERRY

Did your father instill in you a passion for history and diversity? This summer, go to Pondicherry with your father and discover the wonders of this peaceful town. Beautiful beaches abound in Pondicherry, where you can unwind and bathe under the sun. They are also ideal locations for water sports such as scuba diving, snorkeling, surfing, and swimming. There’s a lot to see and do here, from the gorgeous architecture of the White Town to the scrumptious Franco-Tamilian food!

5. SHILLONG

The fascinating mountain peaks, pristine lakes, stunningly beautiful country clubs, cafes, and museums are the main reasons visitors visit Shillong. Shillong, in particular, has gotten a lot of attention for its upbeat people and culture. This Father’s Day, give your father the gift of clean air and a smog-free environment. Enjoy the beautiful forests, gushing streams, cherry blossoms, and wonderful weather in Shillong with your father.

Plan your trip with your father and surprise him with bucket full of memories!