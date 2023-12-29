Home

Travel

Looking For Sun-kissed Days in Winter? Check Out These 5 Places For A Warm, Cozy Vacation

Looking For Sun-kissed Days in Winter? Check Out These 5 Places For A Warm, Cozy Vacation

Explore these places to find your getaway this winter vacation and celebrate the New Year in a cosy, comfortable way.

From Kerela to Goa, these 5 places in India are here to keep your vacations warm in winters.

New Delhi: As the temperature drops this winter and a breeze sends shivers down the spine, we all yearn for sun-kissed days and tropical breezes to warm up our souls. Fear not traveller, for India is a land of diversity with warm havens ready to embrace you with open arms and balmy air. So, pack your swimsuit, ditch the winter coat, and get ready to dive into these paradises where warmth reigns supreme.

Trending Now

Backwaters and Beaches in Kerala





Embrace the palm-fringed beaches of Kerala, where serenity and backwaters meet. Wake up to the chirping of birds and the scent of jasmine, indulge in rejuvenating massages with warm oils, and soak in the healing sun on beautiful beaches like Kovalam and Marari.

You may like to read

Backwater Houseboat Bliss: Glide through the emerald backwaters on a traditional houseboat, enjoying Ayurvedic treatments on the sundeck as you witness the serene beauty of Kerala’s waterways.

Beachside Yoga Retreats: Find inner peace and outer radiance at a yoga retreat nestled on a secluded beach. Practice asanas under the golden sunrise, savour fresh seafood, and unwind with Ayurvedic spa sessions.

Insider Tip: Pre-book Ayurveda treatments and houseboat cruises during peak season. Pack loose, cotton clothing and consider attending Ayurveda consultations for personalised recommendations.

Water Sports and Beaches in Goa

Goa’s golden sands and turquoise waters beckon you to shed your winter blues. Bask in the sun on vibrant beaches like Anjuna and Vagator, try your hand at water sports like surfing and kayaking, and soak up the laid-back vibes of beachside shacks.

Christmas and New Year Beach Parties: Celebrate the festive season with Goa’s legendary beach parties, dancing under the stars to pulsating music and enjoying fireworks displays over the ocean.

Dolphin Watching Tours: Embark on a boat tour and witness playful dolphins frolicking in the Arabian Sea, adding a touch of magic to your sun-kissed Goa experience.

Insider Tip: Consider exploring quieter beaches like Agonda and Cavelossim for a more relaxed atmosphere. Be mindful of beach etiquette and respect the local culture.

Deserts, Sunsets and Camping in Rajasthan

Escape the chill and step into a world of sun-drenched palaces and golden dunes in Rajasthan. Explore the magnificent Thar Desert on camel safaris, witness the breathtaking beauty of sunsets over sand dunes, and soak in the timeless charm of heritage forts and palaces.

Jaisalmer Desert Camp: Experience the magic of the desert under a canopy of stars at a luxurious desert camp. Enjoy traditional Rajasthani cuisine, bonfire gatherings, and stargazing under the Milky Way.

Udaipur Lake Palace: Stay in true royal style at the Lake Palace, a breathtaking palace floating on Lake Pichola. Enjoy boat rides, indulge in spa treatments, and witness the grandeur of Rajasthan’s heritage.

Insider Tip: Pack warm clothes for desert nights and sunscreen for daytime excursions. Choose guided safaris for a safe and enriching experience.

Ferry Adventures and Scuba Diving in Andaman Nicobar Islands

Trade the winter chill for the turquoise paradise of the Andaman & Nicobar Islands. Dive into crystal-clear waters teeming with marine life, explore lush rainforests, and relax on pristine beaches like Radhanagar on Havelock Island.

Scuba Diving Adventures: Discover a kaleidoscope of coral reefs and vibrant fish life on scuba diving expeditions around Havelock Island and Neil Island.

Island Hopping by Ferry: Embark on a ferry adventure, hopping between islands like Havelock, Neil, and Baratang, experiencing the unique charm of each island paradise.

Insider Tip: Book ferries and accommodations in advance, especially during peak season. Pack reef-safe sunscreen and respect the delicate marine ecosystem.

Historical Ruins and Beautiful Sunset in Hampi

Explore the ancient history of Hampi, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, where magnificent ruins of the Vijayanagara Empire lie in the winter sun. Explore intricate temples, towering gateways, and sprawling ruins, all bathed in the warm hues of the Indian sun.

Hampi Festival of Lights: Witness the ruins come alive during the Hampi Festival of Lights, a vibrant spectacle of colours that lights up the cultural performances.

Coracle Rides on the Tungabhadra River: Take a coracle ride on the gentle Tungabhadra River, gliding past the ruins and experiencing Hampi’s history from a unique perspective. These traditional round boats, woven from bamboo and coated with tar, add a touch of adventure to your exploration, especially as you spot crocodiles basking on the riverbanks.

Insider Tip: Choose mornings or evenings for cooler temperatures and the most vibrant light. Wear comfortable shoes, as you might need to walk to the boarding point.

Explore these places to find your getaway this winter vacation and celebrate the New Year in a cosy, comfortable way.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Articles News on India.com.